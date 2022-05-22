The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Monopoly-like board games were part of life in Goliath's birthplace - study

Tell es-Safi – also known as Gath – is prominently featured in the Bible in events taking place several centuries later, including as the city of origin of David’s giant foe, Goliath.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 22, 2022 12:39

Updated: MAY 22, 2022 12:55
Aerial view of Tell es-Safi 2018 looking west. (photo credit: PROF. AREN MAEIR, DIRECTOR, ACKERMAN FAMILY BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY EXPEDITION TO GATH)
(photo credit: PROF. AREN MAEIR, DIRECTOR, ACKERMAN FAMILY BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY EXPEDITION TO GATH)

Ever play a game of ancient monopoly? Well, people who lived in ancient Israel thousands of years ago might not have been playing the famous Hasbro game, but recent studies show that Canaanites were playing board games and that they were a part of life in ancient Israel.

In an article in Palestine Exploration Quarterly, scholars Shiar Albaz from the Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology at Bar-Ilan University and Haskel Greenfield, Director of the Near Eastern and Biblical Archaeology Lab at the University of Manitoba, found evidence for gaming behavior, in the form of game boards and game pieces, that were recovered in the excavations of the Early Bronze Age at Tell es-Safi in central Israel. 

Located around 35 kilometers northwest of Hebron, between the Judean Foothills and the southern Coastal Plain, Tell es-Safi — also known as Gath — is prominently featured in the Bible in events taking place several centuries later, including as the city of origin of David’s giant foe, Goliath.

A previous study at the site found that 4,500 years ago. Canaanite residents of Gath ate figs, olives, wheat, barley, grapes, and many other species that have been considered symbols of the land of Israel from the time of the Bible to today.

View (looking S) of Iron IIA Olive Pressing Vats and Installations in Area K, Tell es-Safi/Gath. (credit: Prof. Aren M. Maeir, The Tell es-Safi/Gath Archaeological Project, Bar-Ilan University) View (looking S) of Iron IIA Olive Pressing Vats and Installations in Area K, Tell es-Safi/Gath. (credit: Prof. Aren M. Maeir, The Tell es-Safi/Gath Archaeological Project, Bar-Ilan University)

According to a report on the Biblical Archeology Society website, digging at the site found game boards featuring the Canaanite game known as 30 Houses and another included a game called Senet which was played in ancient Egypt, where it was used in cultic contexts. 

One of the board games was double-sided and the report claims that the discovery proves that they were made from readily available materials that were crafted locally and played throughout all levels of society. 



