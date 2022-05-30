Archeologists in Saqqara, Egypt announced on Monday that they have uncovered a collection of 250 wooden painted coffins and 150 bronze statues of ancient Egyptian deities.

The team has been working on the site for over four years.

“I'm very proud that the discovery was made by Egyptians, and this will not be the last discovery here.” Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of Egypts Supreme Council of Antiquities

A collection of cosmetics was also found, including combs, kohl eyeliners, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, among other curios.

Waziri confirmed that the sarcophagi will be transferred to the soon-to-open Grand Egyptian Museum, where they will be displayed in the main halls. He also revealed that a papyrus written in hieroglyphs was found inside one of the coffins, and may contain verses from the Book of the Dead. It was sent to the laboratory of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir for further study.

Figurines that are around 2500 years old, from the newly discovered burial site near Egypt's Saqqara necropolis, are displayed during a presentation in Giza, Egypt May 30, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

The discovery is one of several made at Saqqara, the necropolis of the ancient capital of Memphis, in recent years.