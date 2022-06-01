Turkey’s largest antiquities theft operation raids sites in 38 provinces

Turkish security forces raided sites in 38 of the country’s provinces with arrest warrants for 143 people suspected of dealing in stolen antiquities from illegal excavations on May 31 in one of Turkey’s largest antiquities theft operations.

According to the English language Daily Sabah, neither the number of people arrested nor the number of artifacts was seized during the raid was released.

The operation, dubbed “Operation Heritage,” was the culmination of a year-long investigation of a well-organized antiquities theft ring by the Seydişehir district police anti-smuggling and organized crime unit in the Konya province.

Based on a four-level division of labor, the criminal band included people who dug at sites illegally throughout Turkey and then transferred the relics to “collectors,” who forwarded them to the ringleaders who were responsible for the actual marketing of the artifacts to foreign auction houses. A fourth group was in charge of smuggling the objects abroad, according to the news report.

The police operation also thwarted the sale by Swiss auction house of a Byzantine Empire-era seal already smuggled from Turkey for 28,000 Swiss francs ($29,144), said the news report.

Turkish authorities were first alerted to the existence of the extensive theft operation when a truck driver, who later cooperated with the investigation, was caught trying to send 1,736 artifacts mainly from the Turkish province of Anatolia to an auction house in Britain via cargo through Austria.

Investigations into bank records revealed that the leader of the ring was being wired large sums of money from six auction houses in Europe and the US, as well as from other people, and then distributing the money to other members.

Historical background

Turkey has a rich history of multiple civilizations and is home to archaeological sites from the Neolithic, Hittite, Seljuk, Greek, Roman and Ottoman periods.

While laws making it illegal to take ancient artifacts out of the country have been on the books since 1906 under the Ottoman Empire and were later adopted by the Republic of Turkey at its founding in 1923, Turkey has only recently taken a more aggressive legal stance against antiquities smuggling and last year recovered some 3,480 stolen artifacts, according to the news report.

Unlicensed excavations and failing to report the discovery of any artifacts are also considered illegal.

In one of the more recent prominent cases of repatriation of stolen artifacts, Turkey in January recovered 14 stolen artifacts from billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt after a two-year legal battle, including the “Stag’s Head Rhyton” drinking vessel from 400 BCE worth an estimated $3.5 million today, news reports said at the time.