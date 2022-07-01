Miners discover mummified woolly mammoth in Yukon

Miners in the Klondike gold fields in Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Traditional Territory found a mummified baby woolly mammoth, according to Yukon.ca.

The miners discovered the frozen remains while conducting excavations on the permafrost, according to Yukon.

Although many fossils have been discovered in the region, this discovery is rare due to the preserved state of the remains.

The Yukon government, Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin and Brian McCaughan of Treadstone Mining participated in a joint effort to retreive the remains, Yukon added.

Skeleton of a mammoth, in the George C. Page Museum, Los Angeles, California (credit: WOLFMANSF / WIKI COMMONS)

Tourism Minister's comments

"The Yukon has always been an internationally renowned leader for ice age and Beringia research," Minister of Tourism and Culture Ranj Pillai said. "We are thrilled about this significant discovery of a mummified woolly mammoth calf: Nun cho ga. Without strong partnerships between placer miners, Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin, and the Yukon government, discoveries like this could not happen."