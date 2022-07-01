The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Miners discover mummified woolly mammoth in Yukon

Miners discovered the frozen remains while conducting excavations on the permafrost.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 1, 2022 06:26
The Klodike Highway (photo credit: RICHARD MARTIN/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Klodike Highway
(photo credit: RICHARD MARTIN/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Miners in the Klondike gold fields in Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Traditional Territory found a mummified baby woolly mammoth, according to Yukon.ca.

The miners discovered the frozen remains while conducting excavations on the permafrost, according to Yukon.

Although many fossils have been discovered in the region, this discovery is rare due to the preserved state of the remains.

The Yukon government, Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin and Brian McCaughan of Treadstone Mining participated in a joint effort to retreive the remains, Yukon added.

Skeleton of a mammoth, in the George C. Page Museum, Los Angeles, California (credit: WOLFMANSF / WIKI COMMONS)Skeleton of a mammoth, in the George C. Page Museum, Los Angeles, California (credit: WOLFMANSF / WIKI COMMONS)

Tourism Minister's comments

"The Yukon has always been an internationally renowned leader for ice age and Beringia research."

Ranj Pillai, Canadian Minister of Tourism and Culture

"The Yukon has always been an internationally renowned leader for ice age and Beringia research," Minister of Tourism and Culture Ranj Pillai said. "We are thrilled about this significant discovery of a mummified woolly mammoth calf: Nun cho ga. Without strong partnerships between placer miners, Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin, and the Yukon government, discoveries like this could not happen."



