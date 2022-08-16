The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

How did Hellenists gamble, divine or play with these rare ancient bones found in Israel?

Records show that one of the games played with bone dice was "five stones" in which children threw five bones in the air and tried to catch them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 11:22

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2022 11:28
Ancient Greek bones known as astragali that were used for games and divination. (photo credit: YULI SCHWARTZ/IAA)
Ancient Greek bones known as astragali that were used for games and divination.
(photo credit: YULI SCHWARTZ/IAA)

A rare assemblage of animal knuckle bones known as astragali and used in ancient Greek games and divination was found in the Maresh-Bet Guvrin National Park, according to a study published recently.

The study, which was conducted by archaeologists from institutes around Israel, was published in the peer-reviewed Levant journal.

The bones were mainly used by women and children for games, gambling and divination and date from the Hellenistic period 2,300 years ago.

What were astragali used for?

many of the bones were engraved with the names of Greek gods that are associated with wishes and desire like Aphrodite, goddess of fertility, love and beauty; Eros, god of Love; Hermes, god of travelers, thieves and merchants; Hera, goddess of marriage, women and family and Nike, goddess of victory. 

Inscriptions of Greek gods and goddesses on gaming and divination bones known as astragali. (credit: ROI SHAFFIR/HAIFA UNIVERSITY) Inscriptions of Greek gods and goddesses on gaming and divination bones known as astragali. (credit: ROI SHAFFIR/HAIFA UNIVERSITY)

Other bones were engraved with instructions and game roles like robber, stop, you are burnt. A common game that has been recorded from that time was five stones in which children would throw five astragali in the air and try to catch them all in hand, a game that has existed to this day.

Astragali were also used as tokens and charms. Often, they would be buried under the foundations of a house to bring prosperity and peace, and there are records of young women using them as tokens of marriage to mark their passage from maidens to married women.

The astragali discussed in the study were found to have had their shapes modified and were filled with lead.

“The assemblage of astragali from Maresha is very unique, specifically the large quantity and good quality, and the many inscriptions," said Dr. Lee Perry-Gal of the Israel Antiquities Authority who took part in the study. "The assemblage shows that in ancient times of distress, as today, people sought help from external factors, in magic and spells and in the world of the unknown. In the past, men, and especially women, struggled with an environment of uncertainty, death, childbirth, and health issues, and tried to protect themselves with the help of magic. 

"The assemblage shows that in ancient times of distress, as today, people sought help from external factors, in magic and spells and in the world of the unknown."

Dr. Lee Perry-Gal

Perry-Gal added that children from the period have been known to be buried with similar bones because as a popular game, they were believed to help accompany the children into the afterlife.

“This fascinating research sheds light on the life and customs in the ancient world and reminds us that people are regular people all over the world," said Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority Eli Eskosido. "They dream and hope, and notwithstanding the harshness of daily life, they find time for playing and leisure.” 



Tags archaeology history greece Gaming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
5

Jerry Maguire, Stuart Little child star unrecognizable as MMA fighter

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki attends The Creative Coalition's First Party in Washington, DC, January 20, 2001.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by