The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient Mayan cities were polluted due to use of mercury - study

Evidence of pollution was found in today's Mexico, Belize, Honduras and Guatemala, and was detrimental to the Maya's health.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 01:11
A Mayan pyramid in Tonina (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Mayan pyramid in Tonina
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Mayan cities between 250 and 1100 CE were reportedly polluted due to their frequent use of mercury and products that contained it, according to a study conducted by researchers from the US, UK and Australia.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science on Friday, argued that pollution back then could still be threatening to archaeologists today should they look in heavy places to study ancient Mayan civilization.

"Mercury pollution in the environment is usually found in contemporary urban areas and industrial landscapes," said the study's lead author Dr. Duncan Cook, who is also an associate professor of Geography at the Australian Catholic University. "Discovering mercury buried deep in soils and sediments in ancient Maya cities is difficult to explain until we begin to consider the archeology of the region which tells us that the Maya were using mercury for centuries.”

Where is the proof of the pollution?

The researchers involved in the study reviewed data on which Mayan archaeological sites had concentrations of mercury. 

"Mercury pollution in the environment is usually found in contemporary urban areas and industrial landscapes."

Dr. Duncan Cook

Pollution data was found at Chunchumil in today’s Mexico, Belize, the ancient Maya court residence La Corona in Guatemala and the Palmarejo locality in Honduras.

The INAH recovers a complete Mayan vessel from a cave in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo. (credit: INAH/Handout via REUTERS) The INAH recovers a complete Mayan vessel from a cave in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo. (credit: INAH/Handout via REUTERS)

How did the pollution happen back then?

The researchers indicate in their study that sealed vessels filled with elemental mercury have been found at several Maya sites and found objects painted with mercury-containing paints.

The researchers conclude that the Maya used mercury-containing paints such as cinnabar for decoration, which likely contributed to the pollution with stains on floors and walls.

The mercury would also have been detrimental to the ancient Maya's health, as poisoning from the mercury can damage one's vision, hearing, central nervous system, kidneys, liver and even cause mental health problems, according to the study.



Tags archaeology pollution scientific study civilization
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
3

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
4

Russia will lose the war against Ukraine. Here's why - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive letters of credence from newly appointed foreign ambassadors, at the Kremlin on Tuesday.
5

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by