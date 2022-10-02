The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

What did this Stone Age woman look like? Skull leads to startling find

Researchers dated the skull to about 31,000 years ago and claimed that it belonged to a male. New research proved otherwise.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 19:00
Bones and skulls are seen at an ossuary with the remains of more than 50,000 people on October 19, 2012 under the Church of St. James in Brno. (photo credit: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)
Bones and skulls are seen at an ossuary with the remains of more than 50,000 people on October 19, 2012 under the Church of St. James in Brno.
(photo credit: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

One hundred and forty years after discovering an ancient human skull, researchers have succeeded in reconstructing the face of the person who the skull belonged to about 31,000 years ago.

The skull – called Mladeč 1 – was found buried inside a cave in Mladeč, a village in what is now the Czech Republic. The skull is believed to be one of the oldest Homo Sapiens discovered in Europe. 

Researchers dated the skull to about 31,000 years ago and initially claimed that it belonged to a male.

New research has proven that the skull actually belonged to a woman who was about 17-years-old at the time of her death and lived during the Upper Paleolithic period (roughly 43,000 to 26,000 years ago), according to a new online book published by the researchers and called "The Forensic Facial Approach to the Skull Mladeč 1.”

The skull reconstructed in the Czech Republic. (credit: Creative Commons/Cicero Moraes/Jiri Sindelar/Karel Drbal) The skull reconstructed in the Czech Republic. (credit: Creative Commons/Cicero Moraes/Jiri Sindelar/Karel Drbal)

The study was authored by Cicero Moraes, a 3D Designer with Arc-Team Brazil, Jiří Šindelář, from the company GEO-CZ in the Czech Republic and Karel Drbal, deputy director of the Caves Administration of the Czech Republic. 

The Mladeč 1 fossil was found without a jaw and with a number of teeth missing so researchers first had to conduct facial approximation and complete the skull to be able to reconstruct the face. 

"When the skull was analyzed individually, the features pointed to a male," Moraes told the Live Science website. "But when later studies compared the skull with others found at the site, the evidence pointed to a female."

The original excavation at the burial site also uncovered stone tools, bone tips, and teeth but little more is known about the woman who was buried there.

 



Tags archeology digital Skulls
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by