The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Modern technology recreates face of Stone Age woman

Using modern 3D technology, a Swedish archaeologist and artist have brought back to life the face of a 4,000-year-old Stone Age woman.

By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 18:42
Reconstruction of the Raspberry girl, a 5000 years old female skeleton, around 19 years old at the time of her death. The contents of raspberry seeds were preserved in her stomach, due to the conditions in the bog were the skeleton was found. Falbygdens Museum, Falköping Sweden. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Reconstruction of the Raspberry girl, a 5000 years old female skeleton, around 19 years old at the time of her death. The contents of raspberry seeds were preserved in her stomach, due to the conditions in the bog were the skeleton was found. Falbygdens Museum, Falköping Sweden.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The ancient remains of a woman found in the forests of today’s northeastern Sweden show that she was short, had low-set eyes and an upward-tilting nose

Using modern 3D technology, a Swedish archaeologist and artist have brought back to life the face of a 4,000-year-old Stone Age woman complete with her protruding teeth, asymmetric, upward-tilting nose, low-set eyes, and masculine lower jaw.

Using the woman’s skull and full skeleton – which were discovered 100 years ago along with that of a seven-year-old boy in the forests of northeastern Sweden – Oscar Nilsson recreated a life-like reproduction of the woman who likely roamed the forests with her nomadic hunter-gatherer group.

Researchers believe that these oldest skeletons found in Sweden were mother and son.

The woman was just under 1.5 meters (five-feet) tall – short even for her time – and died when she was 30 years old of unknown causes.

A laboratory technician looks through a microscope during a demonstration showing the 3D printing of what Israeli scientists from Tel Aviv University say is the world’s first 3D-printed, vascularised engineered heart, at a laboratory in the university, Tel Aviv, Israel April 15, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)A laboratory technician looks through a microscope during a demonstration showing the 3D printing of what Israeli scientists from Tel Aviv University say is the world’s first 3D-printed, vascularised engineered heart, at a laboratory in the university, Tel Aviv, Israel April 15, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Normally, DNA is used to accurately determine features, Oscar Nilsson told National Geographic, but there was not enough DNA from the skull to determine genetic features such as eye color and skin tone, so he used his knowledge about the period to determine that the woman would have likely been light-skinned with dark hair. The bone structure of the skull also gave him hints as to how the woman looked when she was alive.

A pioneer in reconstruction archaeology, Nilsson was approached for the project by curators from the Västernorrlands Museum for an upcoming exhibit. He uses a 3D printed reconstruction of the skull, layered clay representing facial muscles and skin-tone silicone to recreate faces from thousands of years ago. In the past 20 years, he has recreated the faces of 100 ancient people. It took him more than 350 hours to complete his latest work.

“DNA and 3D printing are cool,” Nilsson told the magazine. “But it’s always [about] this emotional bond I and many people experience when we look upon a reconstructed face. It’s that connection that comes first.”



Tags women archaeology sweden history 3D printing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by