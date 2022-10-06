The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Egypt calls for return of Rosetta Stone 200 years after it was deciphered

After 200 years of sitting in British custody, Egypt has officially called for the return of the Rosetta Stone.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 6, 2022 13:05
Front-facing Rosetta Stone (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Front-facing Rosetta Stone
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Prominent Egyptian archaeologists have renewed a call for the return of the Rosetta Stone from the British Museum to Egypt, 200 years after the deciphering of the slab unlocked the secrets of hieroglyphic script and marked the birth of Egyptology.

The archaeologists' online campaign has gathered 2,500 signatures so far and aims to "tell Egyptians what has been taken from them", said Monica Hanna, acting Dean of the College of Archaeology in the Egyptian city of Aswan.

The Rosetta Stone dates to 196 BC and was unearthed by Napoleon's army in northern Egypt in 1799. It became British property after Napoleon's defeat under the terms of the 1801 Treaty of Alexandria, along with other antiquities found by the French, and was shipped to Britain. It has been housed at the British Museum since 1802.

Bearing inscriptions of the same text in Hieroglyphs, Demotic and Ancient Greek, it was used by Frenchman Jean-Francois Champollion to decipher Hieroglyphs from 1822, opening up an understanding of ancient Egyptian language and culture.

Egyptian archaeologists have called previously for its return, but are hoping that increasing moves by Western museums to return artifacts that were removed from countries under colonial rule will help their cause.

The Silver coffin of King Psusennes I is on display at the Egyptian Museum as Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities celebrates World Tourism Day, in Cairo, Egypt, (credit: REUTERS) The Silver coffin of King Psusennes I is on display at the Egyptian Museum as Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities celebrates World Tourism Day, in Cairo, Egypt, (credit: REUTERS)

"I am sure all these objects eventually are going to be restituted because the ethical code of museums is changing, it's just a matter of when," said Hanna.

"The stone is a symbol of cultural violence, the stone is a symbol of cultural imperialism.

"So, restituting the stone is a symbol of changing things - that we're no longer in the 19th Century but we're working with an ethical code of the 21st Century."

A British Museum spokesperson said there had been no formal request from the Egyptian government for the return of the Rosetta Stone.

In an emailed statement the spokesperson noted that 28 stelae engraved with the same decree written by Egyptian priests had been discovered, starting with the Rosetta Stone in 1799, and that 21 remain in Egypt.

Why do they want it back now?

The museum is opening an exhibition entitled "Hieroglyphs: unlocking ancient Egypt" on Oct. 13 which sheds light on the role of the Rosetta Stone.

"The British Museum greatly values positive collaborations with colleagues across Egypt," the statement added.

Egypt says the return of artifacts helps boost its tourism sector, a crucial source of dollars for its struggling economy. It is due to open a large new museum near the Giza pyramids to showcase its most famous ancient Egyptian collections in the next few months.

"Egyptian antiquities are one of the most important tourism assets that Egypt possesses, which distinguish it from tourist destinations worldwide," Tourism Minister Ahmed Issa said last week at an event to mark the 200th anniversary of Egyptology.

(credit: REUTERS) (credit: REUTERS)


Tags Egypt archaeology history Middle East artifacts ancient history
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
3

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by