The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Antiquities robbers caught desecrating ancient well looking for lost treasure

It is suspected that the members of the squad were looking for a hidden treasure, which — according to a legend circulating in the south — was buried in a well, located inside a cave.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 11:39
The opening of a cave in the Maaravim ruins (photo credit: EMIL ALADJEM/IAA)
The opening of a cave in the Maaravim ruins
(photo credit: EMIL ALADJEM/IAA)

A squad of three antiquities robbers was caught red-handed while digging in an Ottoman well, destroying ancient archeological findings in the process, near the Rahat cemetery by Inspectors of the Robbery Prevention Unit at the Antiquities Authority on Tuesday, the authority said in a statement.

It is suspected that the members of the squad were looking for a hidden treasure, which — according to a legend circulating in the south — was buried in a well, located inside a cave.

"It is important that the public know that the rumor about the presence of treasure in the south has no archaeological or historical basis," Amir Ganor, Director of the Robbery Prevention Unit at the Antiquities Authority said. "Of course, no treasure has been found so far, but the archaeological sites have been irreparably damaged."

"It is important that the public know that the rumor about the presence of treasure in the south has no archaeological or historical basis,"

Amir Ganor

The antiquities site of Horvat Maaravim, which contains antiquities from the Roman, Byzantine, early Muslim and Ottoman periods, is under the supervision of the Antiquities Authority.

Antiquities robbers caught in the act

A number of suspects were identified when they arrived at the site on Tuesday evening and entered the cave where the hewn water well is, located on the southern side of the ruin.

Inspectors rushed to the scene, stealthily approaching the suspects while eluding the squad's observers, and reached the entrance of the cave. There, they saw the suspects digging in the declared antiquities site, and caught them.

The suspects, all in their 20s, were arrested in the area and taken - with the assistance of the police officers and the security patrols of the Rahat council - to the police station of the Bedouin city, where they were interrogated during the night.

One of the suspects was already caught and convicted of similar offenses in 2020 and already faces a suspended sentence of six months in prison and a NIS 30,000 fine.

"With the end of summer and the heat that comes with it, we see an increase in the phenomenon of antiquities theft in the field," says the Director of the Antiquities Authority, Eli Escozido.

"The inspectors of the Antiquities Authority face the phenomenon of antiquities robbery day and night. The antiquities robbers rip the ancient finds from their historical story for the sake of money and thus, harm the heritage of all of us."

The Antiquities Authority stated that damage to an antiquities site is a serious criminal offense, for which the statutory penalty is up to five years in prison.



Tags antiquities Theft ottoman archeology
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by