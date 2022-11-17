A squad of three antiquities robbers was caught red-handed while digging in an Ottoman well, destroying ancient archeological findings in the process, near the Rahat cemetery by Inspectors of the Robbery Prevention Unit at the Antiquities Authority on Tuesday, the authority said in a statement.

It is suspected that the members of the squad were looking for a hidden treasure, which — according to a legend circulating in the south — was buried in a well, located inside a cave.

"It is important that the public know that the rumor about the presence of treasure in the south has no archaeological or historical basis," Amir Ganor, Director of the Robbery Prevention Unit at the Antiquities Authority said. "Of course, no treasure has been found so far, but the archaeological sites have been irreparably damaged."

The antiquities site of Horvat Maaravim, which contains antiquities from the Roman, Byzantine, early Muslim and Ottoman periods, is under the supervision of the Antiquities Authority.

Antiquities robbers caught in the act

A number of suspects were identified when they arrived at the site on Tuesday evening and entered the cave where the hewn water well is, located on the southern side of the ruin.

Inspectors rushed to the scene, stealthily approaching the suspects while eluding the squad's observers, and reached the entrance of the cave. There, they saw the suspects digging in the declared antiquities site, and caught them.

The suspects, all in their 20s, were arrested in the area and taken - with the assistance of the police officers and the security patrols of the Rahat council - to the police station of the Bedouin city, where they were interrogated during the night.

One of the suspects was already caught and convicted of similar offenses in 2020 and already faces a suspended sentence of six months in prison and a NIS 30,000 fine.

"With the end of summer and the heat that comes with it, we see an increase in the phenomenon of antiquities theft in the field," says the Director of the Antiquities Authority, Eli Escozido.

"The inspectors of the Antiquities Authority face the phenomenon of antiquities robbery day and night. The antiquities robbers rip the ancient finds from their historical story for the sake of money and thus, harm the heritage of all of us."

The Antiquities Authority stated that damage to an antiquities site is a serious criminal offense, for which the statutory penalty is up to five years in prison.