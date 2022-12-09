The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

After a century of research, archaeologists have finally figured out what these giant "desert kites" were meant to do.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2022 21:34
A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele. (photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
(photo credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)

After a century of research, archaeologists from the University of Haifa, the University of Western Australia, and France’s National Centre for Scientific Research have recently discovered that mysterious shapes in the desert resembling "kites" were actually meant to act as mega-traps to isolate large herds of animals before they met their fates.

Scattered throughout deserts across the Middle East, large structures that look like kites if you see them from above left behind by humans of the neolithic era have led archaeologists to question their structural purposes for nearly a century.

Finally, experts are able to crack down on these extensive, strategically-planned structures to figure out just what their purpose was planned for. 

Coming in many shapes, with at least two long arms, low walls, and ending in a put some of these structures appear like V's. Others look more circular, and a variety of other shapes throughout the region.

These subtle structures were built to act as mega-traps that could allow groups to trap and kill herds in their entirety, rather than one by one. In a series of new archaeological studies and academic papers, industry leaders have tirelessly worked to come to this conclusion and finally find an answer to this desert-based global archaeological phenomenon. 

Amir Balaban's Playmates, Mountain Gazelle, The Checkpoint herd, Jerusalem (credit: Courtesy)Amir Balaban's Playmates, Mountain Gazelle, The Checkpoint herd, Jerusalem (credit: Courtesy)

There are at least 6,500 of these archaeological marvels worldwide. The Negev is home to some, Saudi Arabia's counting theirs, even Australia has many to count. The earliest "kites" are recorded in Jordan dating back around 10,000 years, with others popping up across the globe as recently as 6,000 years ago.

Just because these structures were created in prehistoric times, that doesn't mean their usage stopped there. Researchers have identified 12 prehistoric kites in Israel alone, according to Professors Dani Nadel and Guy Bar-Oz of the University of Haifa. The experts shared that the dating for these kites is unclear, but the last known use of mega-traps of this nature was as late as the 20th century.

Why do these kites exist?

These giant kites were not meant to help with the slaughtering of animals that have been domesticated through the centuries - pigs, cows, goats, and so on. These walls were meant to help hunters throughout history trap and kill animal breeds that were not able to be domesticated.

Antelopes, deer, gazelles, and other species would find themselves plummeting to their deaths en-masse as part of a scheme to push livestock that were otherwise difficult to tame more susceptible to mega hunting efforts.



Tags Negev saudi arabia nature archaeology hunting in israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by