Two tombs containing 60 mummies discovered by Spanish archaeologists

A group of Spanish archaeologists discovered two tombs that contained around 60 mummies in the city of Luxor in central Egypt, according to reports from Spanish media last week.

The two tombs discovered went down six meters deep, according to the director of the archaeology mission Francisco J. Martín in an interview with the Efe Spanish news agency.

The team led by Martín was comprised of 22 Spanish Egyptologists and an additional eight Egyptian experts. The mission to find the tombs was called the Vizier Amenhotep Huy Project.

Martín also told Efe that the two burials are from periods after the date of the tomb of the vizier Amenhotep Huy during the 18th Dynasty of Egypt (between 1550 to 1292 BCE).

Who was the Egyptian vizier?

Amenhotep Huy was vizier to pharaoh Amenhotep III during the last third of his reign. He was the ninth pharaoh of the 18th Dynasty, Spanish news source El Espanol reported.

His tomb in Thebes was never finished, the report also stated. He was also considered to be an "opposition leader" against the new religious currents promoted by the son and heir of the pharaoh.

The mission to find the two tombs have organized an exhibition of the contents of the vizier's necropolis with the coordination of the Luxor Museum, which will continue throughout 2023.

Crocodile heads found in Egyptian tombs in Theban Necropolis

Archaeologists from the University of Warsaw were stationed at the Theban Necropolis in Upper Egypt, where they uncovered nine crocodile heads found in ancient tombs on Sunday.