Remains at archaeological site from Bronze Age Israel had 'brain surgery'

Two high-status brothers buried in a Bronze Age tomb in Israel were severely ill but apparently had access to rare treatments including trephination – making a circular hole in the skull.

This “medical treatment” was reported in a study just published on 19 pages in the open-access journal PLOS ONE under the title “| Cranial trephination and infectious disease in the Eastern Mediterranean: The evidence from two elite brothers from Late Bronze Megiddo, Israel.”

Rachel Kalisher, a bioarchaeologist pursuing a doctorate in archaeology and a master’s of science degree in ecology and evolutionary biology at Brown University in Rhode Island in the US, led the study.

The Bronze Age is the period from 3,300 to 1,200 BCE when objects made of bronze were in use. Many experts have connected the history of the Levant from the Bronze Age onwards to events described in the Bible, so the Bronze Age and Iron Age together are sometimes called the “biblical period.”

The archaeological site known for its historical, geographical and theological importance is located in northern Israel near Kibbutz Megiddo, about 30 kilometers southeast of Haifa. During this period, Megiddo reached its greatest size, population and wealth, with investments in monumental architecture including palaces, temples, fortifications and gates. As evidence of its status, Megiddo has documented in the royal Late Bronze Age Amarna Letters, an archive of diplomatic correspondence between Egypt and its vassals from the 14th century BCE.

Bioarchaeological context of this study. A: The Area H (H-15) domestic structure, with Tomb 45 highlighted in yellow. B: In-situ photograph of early exposure of burial context. C: Composite drawing featuring all layers. Individual 1 is blue, Individual 2 is green, faunal remains are orange. (credit: Kalisher et al.,2023, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0)

Trephination, also known as trepanning –one of the oldest surgical procedures known to man going back 7,000 to 10,000 years ago – refers to a surgical procedure in which a circular piece of bone is drilled and excised, most commonly from the human skull.

In ancient times, holes were drilled into the skull of a person who was behaving in what was considered an abnormal way to let out what people believed were evil spirits, and the bone that was removed was kept by the prehistoric people and may have been worn as a charm to keep evil spirits away. It may also have been used to remove broken bits of bone from a fractured skull and remove blood that often collects under the skull after a blow to the head from falls, hunting accidents, animal attacks and being hit with clubs or spears.

The brothers

DNA testing suggested that the buried men were brothers. Both skeletons show evidence of disease, providing an opportunity to study how chronic, debilitating illness was treated during this time period. The advanced state of the lesions pointed to the fact that, despite the severity of the condition, the brothers survived for many years, maybe due to the privilege of wealth and status.

The trephination was apparently meant to treat the patient’s ailment, but the lack of bone healing suggests the individual died during or shortly after surgery.

The brothers’ tomb was decorated with high-quality food and fine ceramics similar to those in other nearby high-status tombs. This suggests these individuals were not “othered” nor excluded from burial traditions due to their poor health. This serves as an important case study for continuing investigation into the intersections of status, illness and treatment in societies through time, the researchers said.

“Among the study’s multiple findings, we highlight the special type of cranial trephination, the earliest of its kind in the region. This uncommon procedure was done on an elite individual with both developmental anomalies and infectious disease, which leads us to suggest that this operation may have been an intervention to deteriorating health,” they concluded.

Other participants in the research were the W.F. Albright Institute for Archaeological Research in Jerusalem; the Recanati Institute for Maritime Studies and the School of Archaeology and Maritime Cultures at the University of Haifa; and the Institute of Ancient History and Ancient Near Eastern Studies, University of Innsbruck in Austria.