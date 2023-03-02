The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Comb from Iron Age made from human skull, may have been used for ritual

Researchers revealed that the comb was made of a human skull and was most likely used as an amulet rather than to style hair.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 03:46
Human skull lateral view illustrative (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Human skull lateral view illustrative
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Researchers from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) are left asking questions after inspecting a comb dating back to the Iron Ages that they found during an archaeological dig that ended in 2018. The researchers revealed that the comb was made of a human skull and was most likely used as an amulet rather than to style hair.

They first discovered it at a village in Cambridgeshire, England, called Bar Hill during a three-year archaeological dig, according to Live Science. The comb is around 2 inches long with a curved top and teeth carved into the bottom.

Previous archaeologists have determined that in the Iron Age, the human head was important to the people at the time and was sometimes collected and displayed at entrances to villages in Britain.

The researchers at MOLA drew a reconstruction drawing suggesting that the comb would have been originally rectangular with a circle carved out in the middle for fastening to clothes.

"The Bar Hill Comb may have been a highly symbolic and powerful object for members of the local community," Michael Marshall, a prehistoric and Roman finds specialist at MOLA said in a statement. "It is possible it was carved from the skull of an important member of Iron Age society, whose presence was in some way preserved and commemorated through their bones."

Human skull (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Human skull (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Not the first comb to have been found?

“To be able to see such hyper-local influences in groups of people living over 2,000 years ago is truly astonishing.”

Michael Marshall

According to Heritage Daily, this comb is one of three found from the Iron Age made from human skulls in the United Kingdom. The first was found just 9 miles north of Bar Hill in the 1970s, and the second was found during excavations at Harston Mill in the early 2000s but instead of having carved teeth, the second comb had carved lines.

"It is possible this fascinating find represents a tradition carried out by Iron Age communities living solely in this area of Cambridgeshire," Marshall said. "To be able to see such hyper-local influences in groups of people living over 2,000 years ago is truly astonishing."

Due to the other early findings of Iron Age human skull combs, researchers suggest that it could have been a tradition at that time.

"These carved teeth and lines would have highlighted the Bar Hill Comb's origin, especially for local Iron Age communities who were familiar with skeletal remains," Marshall said. "Its symbolism and significance would have been obvious to anyone who encountered it."



Tags museum archaeology London research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
3

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
4

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
5

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by