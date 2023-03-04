The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Iran may be a hotspot of Neanderthal archaeology - study

Researchers used geographical data systems, with bio-geographical data inputs, to uncover routes that Neanderthals would have likely taken.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 4, 2023 19:34
Slightly larger brains than modern humans, and stronger, but extinct. An illustration of the Neanderthal man. (photo credit: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY)
Slightly larger brains than modern humans, and stronger, but extinct. An illustration of the Neanderthal man.
(photo credit: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY)

Iran is likely to be a hotspot of archaeological sites, according to a peer-reviewed study, published in PLOS ONE that tracked eastern Neanderthal migration.

Neanderthals are thought to be one of the earliest pre-human groups in European history. They are the first example of a ‘society’ in many ways.

Neanderthals cared for the sick and elderly, created art and controlled fire. This stage in evolution is thought to have been one of the most essential time periods for humanity's development.

Where was Neanderthal migration tracked to?

The study tracked Neanderthal migration from Europe to areas of the Caspian Sea in northern Iran. Previous studies, which used genetic testing, have found European Neanderthal DNA in Uzbekistan and Siberia. Historians are still trying to understand how the migration happened and for what reason.

The researchers used the geographical data system, known as QGIS, and input bio-geographical information of past climate changes to understand the optimal path that Neanderthals would have taken. The path is referred to as the Least-Cost-Path (LCP.)

Neanderthal exhibit 150 (credit: REUTERS/Nikola Solic)Neanderthal exhibit 150 (credit: REUTERS/Nikola Solic)

LCPs are rarely the most direct route. This is because travelers need to account for obstacles like enemy territory, difficult terrain or weather factors.

When assessing the likely LCP for Neanderthals, the researchers used the starting point of two known archaeological sites. The origin point was two caves in the Altai mountains of Russia. It is thought, based on cultural materials found at the two sites, that the Neanderthals were from two distinct lineages. This would mean that there were multiple groups migrating in and around the region, not just a singular nomadic tribe.

The Southern Caspian Sea was thought to have been a likely migration route because of its humidity and mild temperature. The weather conditions would likely help plants grow and provide resources for wandering groups.

Significance of the study

The route, which provided an ideal entry and exit point for Europe, further confirms the possibility for Neanderthals and Homo sapiens to have met and interacted. 

Having a possible location for future archaeological digs opens possibilities for answering questions on human history, that were previously left unanswered.  



Tags Iran archaeology history Neanderthals
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by