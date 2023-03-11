Ancient Peruvian ‘demonic’ temple unearthed in latest find

Archaeologists from Jagiellonian University and the University of St. Mark have excavated the remains of a temple in Barranca, Peru.

Located on Cerro Colorado hill, four mysteries mounds were identified as spots with potential archaeological significance. The mounds were later revealed to contain human remains and a large structure. The project to explore the area started in 2022, and the findings were announced in February of this year, Polish source Nauka W Polsce reported.

"Already during the first survey research, i.e. excavations on a very limited scale, we came across the remains of monumental architecture made of dried bricks and stone blocks" - said Łukasz Majchrzak, a bioarchaeologist on the project, according to Nauka W Polsce.

Spanish explorer Antonio De La Calancha, who died in 1654, reported that the area was plagued with witchcraft. He claimed the temple is where sorcerers would gather and that there was a witchcraft university. Calancha, who was also a clergyman, claimed that locals had been told off by a demon for consorting with him. In Europe, gods of other cultures were often described as demons.

The bodies

On the highest mound, bodies had been discovered wrapped in high-quality fabrics and painted.

"One of them (fabrics), 3 m long, was decorated with zoomorphic representations and is unique - similar fabrics have not been found in the entire Andes so far," added Majchzrak, according to Nauka W Polsce.

The bodies were carbon dated to be from 772 AD to 989 AD, which meant they were from the period of the Wari Empire. The structure was dated to be much later, at 2500 B.C.E to 2200 B.C.E.

“Andeans used to set up necropolises in abandoned places of worship. This was also the case here, because the graves were dug into structures that were several thousand years older,” explained Majchzrak, according to Nauka W Polsce.

One of the bodies was identified as six-years-old. The skull had been purposefully made deformed.

Two mounds have yet to be explored.