The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Remains of Roman aristocrat, and 62 others, unearthed in Yorkshire

“This has the potential to be a find of massive significance for what we understand about the development of ancient Britain and Yorkshire.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 17:40
An archaeologist from the University of San Marcos works at the site of a burial belonging to the Chantay pre-Columbian culture, which was found in a cemetery at Macaton mountain in the north-central Huaral valley, in Huaral, Peru (photo credit: REUTERS)
An archaeologist from the University of San Marcos works at the site of a burial belonging to the Chantay pre-Columbian culture, which was found in a cemetery at Macaton mountain in the north-central Huaral valley, in Huaral, Peru
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Skeletal remains of a female aristocrat from the Roman empire have been unearthed in Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

The aristocratic woman was identified as high-status by the burial style of her lead coffin and the various pieces of expensive jewelry that were buried with her.

The remains were found in a cemetery that dates back 1600 years. Her bones were uncovered alongside those of 62 others including 23 children. The other remains found are from both the Roman empire and the early Saxon period. Some of the graves are thought to contain signs of early Christian beliefs.

Archaeologists described the find as a "once in a lifetime."

“This has the potential to be a find of massive significance for what we understand about the development of ancient Britain and Yorkshire,” said David Hunter, the lead archaeologist with West Yorkshire Joint Services.

Illustrative photo of a skeleton (credit: David Pearson) Illustrative photo of a skeleton (credit: David Pearson)

“The presence of two communities using the same burial site is highly unusual and whether their use of this graveyard overlapped or not will determine just how significant the find is. When seen together the burials indicate the complexity and precariousness of life during what was a dynamic period in Yorkshire’s history. The lead coffin itself is extremely rare, so this has been a truly extraordinary dig.”

Archaeological research

Plans are being made to carbon date the remains. A variety of other chemical tests will also be done to understand how she lived, what she ate and details of her ancestry.

"Archaeologists hope this means the site can help them chart the largely undocumented and hugely important transition between the fall of the Roman Empire in around 400AD and the establishment of the famed Anglo-Saxon kingdoms which followed," said Leeds City Council in a press release.



Tags United Kingdom christianity archaeology history England romans
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Florida man shoots tenant in bed with his teenage daughter

A police car blocks the entrance to the Inlet State Park before the expected arrival of Hurricane Nicole in Fort Pierce, Florida, US November 9, 2022.
4

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
5

Chaim Topol, who brought Fiddler to the screen, dies at 87

‘Tevye the Dairyman’ played by Chaim Topol in the popular 1971 film, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by