The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Researchers successfully restore ancient Egyptian reliefs depicting the heavens

The team made the discoveries during excavations at the temple of Esna, where they had been preserved by a layer of dirt and soot for almost 2,000 years.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2023 05:20

Updated: MARCH 23, 2023 05:34
Columns at the temple of Khnum, Esna (photo credit: STEVE CAMERON (MERLIN-UK)/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/WIKIMEDIA)
Columns at the temple of Khnum, Esna
(photo credit: STEVE CAMERON (MERLIN-UK)/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/WIKIMEDIA)

Researchers successfully restored ancient Egyptian ceiling reliefs depicting the heavens, featuring zodiac signs, constellations, stars and planets, including Mars, Jupiter and Saturn at a temple dedicated to the Ancient Egyptian god, Khnum, his consorts Menhit and Nebtu, their son, Heka, and the goddess Neith.

In addition to the depictions of celestial bodies, the researchers, with Egypt's Tourism and Antiquities Ministry and the University of Tübingen in Germany and led by Ahmed Emam, also found previously unknown inscriptions and colorful images of crocodiles, snakes and mythical beasts, including a snake with the head of a ram and a bird with the head of a crocodile, the tail of a snake and four wings.

The team made the discoveries during excavations at the temple of Esna, where they had been preserved by a layer of dirt and soot for almost 2,000 years.

The only part that still remains of the temple, located 60km south of the city of Luxor, is a sandstone structure measuring 37 meters long, 20 meters wide and 15 meters high that was placed in front of the temple building itself during the reign of the Roman Emperor Claudius between 41 and 54 CE.

The fact that the structure was located in the city center likely contributed to its preservation, as other ancient edifices were often used as quarries for building materials during the industrialization of Egypt.

Khnum, accompanied by the goddess Heqet, moulds Ihy in a relief from the mammisi (birth temple) at Dendera Temple complex, Egypt (credit: ROLAND UNGER/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Khnum, accompanied by the goddess Heqet, moulds Ihy in a relief from the mammisi (birth temple) at Dendera Temple complex, Egypt (credit: ROLAND UNGER/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Researchers uncover additional structures next to the temple

The researchers also discovered the remains of a 1,400-year-old Roman bathroom with bathtubs, part of a cabin and a storehouse adjacent to the temple.

"Representations of the zodiac are very rare in Egyptian temples," said Professor Christian Leitz of the University of Tübingen, who supervised the project along with Hisham El-Leithy of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

"The zodiac itself is part of Babylonian astronomy and does not appear in Egypt until Ptolemaic times." Researchers think the system of zodiac signs and their related constellations was introduced to Egypt by the Greeks and subsequently became popular.

"The zodiac was used to decorate private tombs and sarcophagi and was of great importance in astrological texts, such as horoscopes found inscribed on pottery sherds," said Dr. Daniel von Recklinghausen. "However, it is rare in temple decoration: Apart from Esna, there are only two completely preserved versions left, both from Dendera,” he says.



Tags Egypt archaeology Excavations artifacts
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
3

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by