The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient monster tooth discovered by Californian woman walking on the beach

The tooth belonged to a Pacific mastodon, a creature that went extinct over 10,000 years ago

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 23:48
Pacific mastodon tooth (photo credit: Credit: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History)
Pacific mastodon tooth
(photo credit: Credit: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History)

California resident Jennifer Schuh was enjoying a stroll on the beach on Memorial weekend when she spotted a 30cm tooth sticking out of the ground. 

Unsure of what she found, Schuh posted photos on Facebook asking a community group what it could have been. It was here that Wayne Thompson, a local palaeontology collector from the Santa Cruz Museum contacted Schuh, informing her that she had discovered a worn molar from an adult Pacific mastodon.

A Pacific mastodon is an extinct relative of the elephant. They would have stood at a height of 2.1-3.1 meters, according to the San Diego Natural History Museum.

“This is an extremely important find,” Thompson wrote, and he urged Schuh to call him.

Museum Staff Liz Broughton with the tooth (credit: Credit: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History)Museum Staff Liz Broughton with the tooth (credit: Credit: Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History)

By the time Schuh returned to the beach, the mastodon tooth had been momentarily lost. Luckily, a local jogger rediscovered the tooth and returned it to her.

 “I was on one side of the creek and this lady was talking to me on the other side and she said what’s that at your feet?” Schuh said in a press releasee. “It looked kind of weird, like burnt almost.”

“I was so excited to get that call,” said Liz Broughton, the museum’s visitor experience manager said. “Jim told us that he had stumbled upon it during one of his regular jogs along the beach, but wasn’t sure of what he had found until he saw a picture of the tooth on the news.”

The tooth has now been donated to the museum.

Information about the mastodon tooth

The tooth’s age is unclear, although the museum blog says that mastodons lived in California from 5 million to 10,000 years ago. There is still debate on when this creature lived, as according to the San Diego Natural History Museum, the American mastodon became extinct 13,000 years ago.

“We can safely say this specimen would be less than 1m years old, which is relatively ‘new’ by fossil standards,” Broughton is cited as having said in an email.

“We are thrilled about this exciting discovery and the implications it holds for our understanding of ancient life in our region,” the museum’s executive director, in a statement. 

Having gotten a taste for archaeology, Schuh has ordered a replica of the tooth to be made into a necklace. “You don’t often get to touch something from history,” she said.



Tags United States archaeology elephants California
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by