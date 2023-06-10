The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Rare Chinese Buddha statue up for auction at Bonhams in Paris

A rare Chinese Buddha statue, found in a French family's home and thought to have been lost, is expected to fetch 1 million euros when it is auctioned in Paris.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 10, 2023 17:06

Updated: JUNE 10, 2023 17:08
Head of Chinese Art Caroline Schulten at Bonhams auction house looks at a rare Buddha statue, believed to be from the 12th century in China, before its auction in Paris, France, June 9, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Yiming Woo)
Head of Chinese Art Caroline Schulten at Bonhams auction house looks at a rare Buddha statue, believed to be from the 12th century in China, before its auction in Paris, France, June 9, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Yiming Woo)

A rare Chinese Buddha statue, found in a French family home and part of a set thought to have been lost, is expected to fetch 1 million euros ($1.1 million) when it is auctioned on June 13 in Paris.

According to auction house Bonhams, the piece is a very rare wood figure, a religious work depicting the Buddhist Bodhisattva Guanyin made in the 12th-13th century under the Jin dynasty.

Over a meter high, the piece was last sold in the 1930s to a family in Boulogne, a suburb near Paris. The family wishes to remain anonymous.

Large sculptures such as the one to be sold were originally made for Buddhist temples.

The head of Bonhams Chinese art Caroline Schulten said the family was unaware of its value until they called her up for an estimate.

Head of Chinese Art Caroline Schulten at Bonhams auction house takes a picture of a rare Buddha statue, believed to be from the 12th century in China, before its auction in Paris, France, June 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Yiming Woo) Head of Chinese Art Caroline Schulten at Bonhams auction house takes a picture of a rare Buddha statue, believed to be from the 12th century in China, before its auction in Paris, France, June 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Yiming Woo)

One of the few original Buddha statues to survive

"It was passed down in the family to the present generation, and it had been sitting in a private home," she said.

"What has happened since then (the last sale) is that it has lost the fingers of the one hand...because they were clearly there when it was sold in 1932. So in between, I was told there were children playing football around it, so things happened, quite clearly," Schulten added.

Bonhams auction house says there are likely only a handful of such pieces left in the world, which are mostly in museums.

"This is one of the few that has survived, so it's quite possible that there are more pieces from this group that are still around in France or maybe in Belgium or Switzerland. And it's quite exciting to think that maybe the sale of this figure or the publicity around it will generate more people looking at home and realizing that 'We’ve got a figure like that'," said Schulten. ($1 = 0.9305 euros)



Tags France China archaeology Buddhism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by