The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Has the Mona Lisa's great mystery been solved after 500 years?

An art historian claims to have been able to decipher the location of the Mona Lisa in Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting - and it's not where most people had assumed.

By WALLA! CULTURE
Published: JUNE 14, 2023 10:49
The Mona Lisa, by Leonardo da Vinci. One of the most famous paintings in the world. (Illustrative) (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Mona Lisa, by Leonardo da Vinci. One of the most famous paintings in the world. (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Mona Lisa is one of the world's most famous paintings – and also one of its most mysterious. The circumstances behind its creation continue to be shrouded in mystery. 

According to the only known historical evidence by biographer Giorgio Vasari, the Mona Lisa was commissioned by a merchant named Jacondo in 1503 while in Florence. Artist Leonardo da Vinci finished the painting either in 1506 or 1507.

However, an art historian claims that historical documents have helped unravel one of the many mysteries surrounding the Monda Lisa: Where is she?

Specifically, where is the Mona Lisa supposed to be located in the painting? 

"The distinctive form of the Arno along that stretch of territory corresponds to what Leonardo portrayed in the landscape to the left of the noblewoman depicted in the famous painting."

Silvio Vinceti

What is the location of the Mona Lisa in the painting?

Italian art historian Silvano Vinceti, after working with the La Rocca cultural association and based on new historical documents and comparisons of different photographs of the painting, claims to have identified the bridge seen in the background of the Mona Lisa.

Portrait of Leonardo da Vinci (from Characaturas by Leonardo da Vinci, from Drawings by Wincelslaus Hollar, out of the Portland Museum) (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Portrait of Leonardo da Vinci (from Characaturas by Leonardo da Vinci, from Drawings by Wincelslaus Hollar, out of the Portland Museum) (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"It is the Romito Etruscan-Roman bridge, also known as Ponte di Valle, located in the municipality of Laterina in the province of Arezzo," Vinceti told the news outlet ANSA, referring to a bridge over the Arno River in Tuscany.

"Only one arch remains of the bridge today, but in the period between 1501 and 1503 the bridge was functioning and it was very busy, as shown by a document on the state of assets on Medici family properties, found in the state archives of Florence."

In the past, people had assumed the bridge in the Mona Lisa was the Ponte Buriano bridge in Arezzo, or the Ponte Vecchio bridge in Bobbio in the Piacenza province.

But these don't match up to the bridge seen in the picture. But the Ponte di Valle, with its four arches instead of six or seven like the others, is a closer match.

"The distinctive form of the Arno along that stretch of territory corresponds to what Leonardo portrayed in the landscape to the left of the noblewoman depicted in the famous painting," Vinceti told ASNA.

These comparisons were possible thanks to the use of drones to better analyze the landscape around the bridge.

While the bridge is now largely collapsed, it once served as an important shortcut between Florence and Fiesole, the latter being a place where da Vinci was known to often visit, staying alongside his uncle.

However, not everyone agrees with this conclusion, with several art historians arguing that da Vinci never intended to paint any specific bridge.

According to University of Virginia art historian Francesca Fiorani, da Vinci was a devout observer of nature but never directly copied it. Rather, she argued that the bridge is inspired by the many bridges crossing the Arno in Tuscany, but isn't any one specific bridge.

Regardless, Vinceti's findings could spur a boom in tourism to the small town of just 3,500. Who will be the first to fly over and take a picture against the background, with a playful Mona Lisa-esque smile?



Tags italy history art Leonardo da Vinci
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by