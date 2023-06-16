The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

British WWII submarine discovered in Aegean Sea

The "HMS Triumph" was used for missions that included landing agents from the British Special Operations Executive and MI9 organizations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 16, 2023 22:03
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Triumph (16) underway off Subic Bay, Philippines, during exercises, 8 March 1950. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Triumph (16) underway off Subic Bay, Philippines, during exercises, 8 March 1950.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A British submarine dating back to World War II was discovered earlier this month in the Aegean Sea, located between Greece and Turkey.

The submarine, which goes by the name HMS Triumph, disappeared along with its crew in 1942 and was finally found nearly 80 years later at a depth of 203 meters (666 feet).

The discovery was made by Greek researcher Kostas Thoctarides and his team. Thoctarides announced on his Facebook that it was the "hardest mission [he] had ever undertaken in [his] life. Thoctarides had first heard of the ship's existence in 1998 and had been searching for it for nearly 25 years.

The HMS Triumph was used for missions that included landing agents from the British Special Operations Executive and MI9 organizations. It also was used in rescue operations of trapped soldiers who had to escape to Alexandria in northern Egypt.

The video of the old ship can be seen blow:

Thoctarides said that it was the fifth submarine wreck that he and his team found in Greek waters.

The submarine's last journey

Its last patrol was in December 1941 when it departed from Alexandria and was supposed to return to England for maintenance and repairs. The submarine was going to carry out two special operations and patrol a specific area of the Aegean Sea.

The submarine had a crew of 64 at the time of its last departure, which included two commandos, seven officers and 55 crew members. The two commandos operated vessels that carried supplies and people to and from the submarine.

The last traces of the HMS Triumph was recorded on January 23, 1942. The submarine was more than 84 meters long and had a width of nearly 8 meters.



Tags wwii ocean Submarine discovery
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
3

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysts

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

Judicial reform talks frozen after opposition wins judge committee seat

Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid, National Unity head Benny Gantz and MK Karine Elharrar hold a joint press conference in the Israeli parliament, Jeursalem, on June 14, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by