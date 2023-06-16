A British submarine dating back to World War II was discovered earlier this month in the Aegean Sea, located between Greece and Turkey.

The submarine, which goes by the name HMS Triumph, disappeared along with its crew in 1942 and was finally found nearly 80 years later at a depth of 203 meters (666 feet).

The discovery was made by Greek researcher Kostas Thoctarides and his team. Thoctarides announced on his Facebook that it was the "hardest mission [he] had ever undertaken in [his] life. Thoctarides had first heard of the ship's existence in 1998 and had been searching for it for nearly 25 years.

The HMS Triumph was used for missions that included landing agents from the British Special Operations Executive and MI9 organizations. It also was used in rescue operations of trapped soldiers who had to escape to Alexandria in northern Egypt.

The video of the old ship can be seen blow:

Thoctarides said that it was the fifth submarine wreck that he and his team found in Greek waters.

The submarine's last journey

Its last patrol was in December 1941 when it departed from Alexandria and was supposed to return to England for maintenance and repairs. The submarine was going to carry out two special operations and patrol a specific area of the Aegean Sea.

The submarine had a crew of 64 at the time of its last departure, which included two commandos, seven officers and 55 crew members. The two commandos operated vessels that carried supplies and people to and from the submarine.

The last traces of the HMS Triumph was recorded on January 23, 1942. The submarine was more than 84 meters long and had a width of nearly 8 meters.