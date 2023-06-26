The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Spain police seize 1,900-year-old Roman bust amid trove of archaeological treasures

Police found the artworks in a storage room in Baena - a town near Cordoba - and said a married couple had been arrested on suspicion of trying to sell art treasures on the black market.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 18:28
Spanish police on Monday seized a 1,900-year-old Roman marble bust among a trove of 119 archaeological objects found during a raid conducted as part of an investigation to dismantle a trafficking ring.

Police found the artworks in a storage room in Baena - a town near Cordoba in the southern Andalusia region - and said a married couple had been arrested on suspicion of trying to sell art treasures on the black market.

The "unique and absolutely exceptional" marble bust carved in the first third of the second century AD bears the same features as portraits of imperial princesses of the time, police said in a statement.

Its "artistic quality is similar to (the pieces) exhibited in great museums like the Louvre or the Capitoline Museums in Rome," it added.

Visitors take pictures and video of the painting ''Mona Lisa'' after cake was smeared on the protective glass at the Lourve Museum in Paris, France May 29, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (credit: Twitter/@klevisl007/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.) Visitors take pictures and video of the painting ''Mona Lisa'' after cake was smeared on the protective glass at the Lourve Museum in Paris, France May 29, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (credit: Twitter/@klevisl007/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.)

Other seized objects 

The other seized objects comprised rare Greek, Roman and Ibero-Roman sculptures, architectural fragments, ceramics and coins, police said, adding that they had been transferred to the Cordoba Archaeological Museum.

The couple face potential charges of illegal trafficking in archaeological objects, smuggling and receiving stolen goods.

The seizure in Baena was part of a Spanish-led international investigation, dubbed PANDORA VII, that has secured the recovery of 1,079 art objects and the arrest of 19 people with the support of European police agency Europol and Interpol.



Tags museum spain archeology romans
