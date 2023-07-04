The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient Mesoamerican sports equipment recovered by Mexican authorities

The Yoke, made of sedimentary stone, was carved during the Mesoamerican Classic period somewhere between 400-900 CE.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 4, 2023 00:38
From Austria, an ancient yoke of sedimented stone is restored to the people of Mexico. (photo credit: Photo: courtesy Ministry of Foreign Relations.)
From Austria, an ancient yoke of sedimented stone is restored to the people of Mexico.
(photo credit: Photo: courtesy Ministry of Foreign Relations.)

A stone yoke, that was once used by ancient Mesoamerican ball game players, was returned to Mexico after outrage was expressed by officials, according to a statement from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History Ministry (INAH) on June 27. 

The ancient Yoke had been discovered in an Austrian auction house and was listed for sale until the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Mexico, INAH and Mexico’s embassy to Austria intervened. INAH added that Mexico’s legislation strictly regulates any and all assets that form the country’s patrimony and prohibits the export of archaeological pieces.

Under federal law on monuments, archaeological, artistic and historical zones, items of significant cultural worth must be returned to the country of origin, according to INAH.

Why is the yoke considered to be culturally valuable?

It is considered to be of high cultural worth because of its excellent level of preservation and its “zoomorphic” representation, explain INAH. Zoomorphic is defined as having or representing animal forms or gods of animal form, according to Oxford dictionary.

From Austria, an ancient yoke of sedimented stone is restored to the people of Mexico. (credit: Photo: courtesy Ministry of Foreign Relations.)From Austria, an ancient yoke of sedimented stone is restored to the people of Mexico. (credit: Photo: courtesy Ministry of Foreign Relations.)

The Yoke, made of sedimentary stone, was carved during the Mesoamerican Classic period somewhere between 400-900 CE, according to The Art Newspaper.

What is a yoke?

The yoke is an ancient hip protector that would have been worn by players partaking in ballgame rituals, explained INAH.

The yoke was carved in the classic Veracruz Central Classic style.

As The Jerusalem Post reported in April, this is not the first time that an ancient sport object from this period was found in Mexico. A stone scoreboard was discovered, measuring just over 32 centimeters (12.6 inches) in diameter and weighing 40 kilos (88 lb), displays hieroglyphic writing surrounding two players standing next to a ball. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by