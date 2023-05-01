Goblin Mode: Was a goblin fetus found in Mexico? - report

The Internet was sent into a fantastical frenzy after what many have dubbed a "goblin fetus" was found in a warehouse in Mexico, multiple media outlets reported, citing Jam Press.

The strange discovery of something seemingly ripped out of folklore was found in Santa Maria Regla.

According to the reports citing Jam Press, the discovery is a seemingly small mummified corpse equipped with what seems to be a tail, a large nose and clawed limbs.

Speaking to Jam Press, the town's mayor, Francisco Mayoral Flores, confirmed the existence of this allegedly otherworldly discovery and said it could be a goblin or, perhaps, a nagual.

A nagual is a creation of Mesoamerican folklore, referring to a person who has somehow managed to obtain the arcane powers of shape-shifting.

Military personnel paint a monumental Mexican flag at the military clothing and equipment factory El Vergel ahead of Flag Day in Mexico City, Mexico, February 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TOYA SARNO JORDAN)

It is linked to the cultural concept of tonal, which refers to a type of animal with which a person is born with a close spiritual link.

Regardless, according to Jam Press, the corpse is now reportedly being kept at the Museo de los Duendes – the Goblin Museum – in Huasca de Ocampo, a town that has already been shrouded in legends and myths of the fantastic and folkloric like naguals, goblins and more.

But the mayor explained to Jam Press that so far, scientists have already examined the corpse and said it is a malformed fetus of either a cat or dog.

Magical Mexico's mystical mysteries

This isn't the first time in recent months that a seemingly magical being was spotted in Mexico – and it isn't even the most high profile.

Back in February, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took to social media to share pictures of an image depicting what he said was an alux, a type of supernatural Mayan forest creature.

Les comparto dos fotos de nuestra supervisión a las obras del Tren Maya: una, tomada por un ingeniero hace tres días, al parecer de un aluxe; otra, de Diego Prieto de una espléndida escultura prehispánica en Ek Balam. Todo es místico. pic.twitter.com/Tr5OP2EqmU — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) February 25, 2023

The photos, Obrador said at the time, were taken by staff working on a train in the Yucatan Peninsula region.

"Everything is mystical," the president said in a tweet with the pictures.

However, a more recent context note put by the social media platform on the post indicates that the photo in question may have actually been taken in 2021, and not three days prior to posting like Obrador claimed.