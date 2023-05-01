The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Goblin Mode: Was a goblin fetus found in Mexico? - report

The town's mayor, Francisco Mayoral Flores, reportedly confirmed the existence of this allegedly otherworldly discovery and said it could be a goblin or a nagual.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 1, 2023 20:45
A goblin, a folkloric creature. Was something like this found in Mexico? (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A goblin, a folkloric creature. Was something like this found in Mexico? (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

The Internet was sent into a fantastical frenzy after what many have dubbed a "goblin fetus" was found in a warehouse in Mexico, multiple media outlets reported, citing Jam Press.

The strange discovery of something seemingly ripped out of folklore was found in Santa Maria Regla. 

According to the reports citing Jam Press, the discovery is a seemingly small mummified corpse equipped with what seems to be a tail, a large nose and clawed limbs.

Speaking to Jam Press, the town's mayor, Francisco Mayoral Flores, confirmed the existence of this allegedly otherworldly discovery and said it could be a goblin or, perhaps, a nagual.

A nagual is a creation of Mesoamerican folklore, referring to a person who has somehow managed to obtain the arcane powers of shape-shifting. 

Military personnel paint a monumental Mexican flag at the military clothing and equipment factory El Vergel ahead of Flag Day in Mexico City, Mexico, February 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TOYA SARNO JORDAN)Military personnel paint a monumental Mexican flag at the military clothing and equipment factory El Vergel ahead of Flag Day in Mexico City, Mexico, February 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TOYA SARNO JORDAN)

It is linked to the cultural concept of tonal, which refers to a type of animal with which a person is born with a close spiritual link. 

Regardless, according to Jam Press, the corpse is now reportedly being kept at the Museo de los Duendes – the Goblin Museum – in Huasca de Ocampo, a town that has already been shrouded in legends and myths of the fantastic and folkloric like naguals, goblins and more.

But the mayor explained to Jam Press that so far, scientists have already examined the corpse and said it is a malformed fetus of either a cat or dog.

Magical Mexico's mystical mysteries

This isn't the first time in recent months that a seemingly magical being was spotted in Mexico – and it isn't even the most high profile.

Back in February, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took to social media to share pictures of an image depicting what he said was an alux, a type of supernatural Mayan forest creature.

The photos, Obrador said at the time, were taken by staff working on a train in the Yucatan Peninsula region. 

"Everything is mystical," the president said in a tweet with the pictures.

However, a more recent context note put by the social media platform on the post indicates that the photo in question may have actually been taken in 2021, and not three days prior to posting like Obrador claimed.



Tags museum archaeology history religion mexico
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
2

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
3

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
4

Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
5

Jewish awakening in Tel Aviv: Freeing olim from Diaspora Judaism's cage

The Tel Aviv coastline as seen from above on April 26, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by