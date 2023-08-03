The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Ancient flamingo egg found in Mexico during airport construction

It is the first discovery of its kind from the Phoenicopteridae flamingo family in the Americas and only the second in the world.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 17:24

Updated: AUGUST 3, 2023 17:32
Pink flamingos walk along a mirror wall set by keepers in their enclosure at the zoo in Almaty, Kazakhstan (photo credit: REUTERS)
Pink flamingos walk along a mirror wall set by keepers in their enclosure at the zoo in Almaty, Kazakhstan
(photo credit: REUTERS)

An ancient flamingo fossil egg between 8,000 and 12,000 years old was uncovered at a busy construction site for a new airport in Mexico, officials from the Latin American country said.

The remarkably preserved egg from the Pleistocene period is incredibly rare. It is the first discovery of its kind from the Phoenicopteridae flamingo family in the Americas and only the second in the world, according to Mexico's heritage institute INAH on Wednesday.

The Pleistocene geological epoch, the most recent Ice Age, began 2.6 million years ago and ended around 11,700 years ago.

Where was the ancient flamingo egg found?

The flamingo egg fossil was found at a depth of 31 centimeters (1 foot) amid clay and shale during construction at the new Felipe Angeles airport in the State of Mexico, INAH said.

The fossil egg implies that the area was the site of a shallow lake between 8,000 and 33,000 years ago, according to Mexican scientists, and that flamingos once thrived in central Mexico.

Today's American flamingo species, known for its bright pink feathers, is mainly found in South America, the Caribbean, the Yucatan peninsula and the southeast coast of the United States.



