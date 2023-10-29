The enigmatic 'Ancient Alien Library' concealed beneath the Great Sphinx

The legendary Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt holds the potential to unlock the mysterious "Hall of Treasures of Knowledge," according to some researchers who speculate that this hidden chamber could contain ancient documents from the lost city of Atlantis.

The Daily Star reports on the belief among certain individuals that there exists an "alien library" beneath the structure of the Sphinx, believed to hold knowledge left behind by extraterrestrial beings.

While the Great Sphinx has long fascinated tourists worldwide, it may harbor a vast hidden library deep underground. Tombs are said to be located there, although they may have been destroyed by floods over the centuries.

True secrets beneath the Great Sphinx

This raises questions about the existence of an advanced society or the involvement of extraterrestrials in the creation of this enigmatic library. Nub TV's Mark Christopher Lee suggests that further exploration and research into UFO phenomena may shed light on the true secrets hidden beneath the Great Sphinx.

The existence of the controversial "Hall of Knowledge Treasures" remains a topic of ongoing debate.

Nevertheless, there is a significant number of believers who argue that this supposed hall served as a repository for the history of the survivors of Atlantis. Approximately a century ago, researcher and clairvoyant Edgar Cayce first proposed the notion of Atlantis' involvement in the construction of the Sphinx.

Lee, speaking to the Daily Star, said that the ancient Egyptians believed they originated from the stars and would return there after death, possibly from the Orion constellation towards which the Great Pyramids of Giza align. It is said that an ancient library lies beneath the current location of the Sphinx, potentially holding answers to many questions. Researchers like Robert Schoch have discovered signs of erosion by floods, suggesting an age of at least 10,000 years, much older than mainstream archaeologists assume.

How were these structures built?

Lee asked: Were these structures built with the assistance of aliens or by a sophisticated society beyond people's current understanding? He believes that conventional understanding of history may be flawed. Perhaps the disclosure of UFO encounters will bring the world closer to unraveling its true origins, he said.

Increased interest in the Great Sphinx prompted an extensive study in 1999.

While Cayce provided a detailed description of the face and features of the statue, no evidence supporting his claims of a water shaft or other elements emerged during the investigation.

Cayce was the individual who introduced the concept of the "Hall of the Treasures of Knowledge" and offered a vivid account of the interior of this library. He claimed that the site was used to safeguard artifacts from Atlantis, although no tangible evidence of this has been uncovered. According to Cayce, the library hall had a pyramid-shaped interior, and its discovery would have a profound impact on the world. He also suggested that the texts within were written in both Egyptian and Atlantean, with the entrance hidden in the right paw of the colossal statue.

In 2019, historian Matt Sibon highlighted in a video on his YouTube channel that archaeologists had come across a concealed door beneath the Sphinx, potentially indicating the presence of a hidden cave.

Sibon emphasized the need for further investigation and restoration of the statue, calling on the community to examine it anew and bring it back to life.

"We must shine a light on this door," he said, noting that he believed something was beneath the status and that .numerous tunnels waiting to be explored.