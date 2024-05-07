Volunteer discovers ancient decorated bowl at Israeli dig

An Israeli volunteer recently uncovered a colorful and intricately decorated bowl dating back to the Abbasid period of the 9th or 10th century. The discovery occurred at Khirbet Hevra, located in the fields of the Brenner Regional Council in Israel.

Meir Elchassid, a volunteer from Rehovot, Israel, stumbled upon the ancient glazed bowl during a communal archaeological dig to uncover historical artifacts. The bowl's vibrant patterns and historical significance have thrilled experts and enthusiasts alike.

Dr. Itamar Taxel, an archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority and the site surveyor, explained the bowl's cultural and historical context in a Facebook post.

"In Israel, the pentagram is recognized as an artistic-magical motif common during the Islamic periods," he noted. Dr. Taxel also highlighted the intriguing aspect of the bowl's preservation. It appears that ancient repair efforts were made on the bowl, involving drilling holes and threading materials like metal wires or lead, which have since deteriorated.

Attracting volunteers to learn their own history

According to the Israeli Antiques Authority, the excavation at Khirbet Hevra is part of a larger community initiative by the Brenner Regional Council in cooperation with the Israel Antiquities Authority. Now, in its second season, the project has continued to attract volunteers from across the country who are eager to connect with their heritage and discover more about their local history. The location of the discovery at Khirbet Hevra, located in the fields of the Brenner Regional Council in Israel. (credit: ISRAELI ANTIQUES AUTHORITY) Meir Elchassid, stumbled upon the ancient glazed bowl dating back to the Abbasid period. (credit: ISRAELI ANTIQUES AUTHORITY)

Gilad Stern, the community coordinator from the Antiquities Authority, emphasized in the post the project's open call to volunteers. "We encourage all adults to join us in this exciting exploration. Every day brings new and impressive discoveries."