Gods and monsters: Ancient Greek wall paintings in Ashkelon to be made accessible to public

Wall paintings discovered in 1,700-year-old vaulted tombs situated in the vicinity of Ashkelon's marina are currently being made accessible to the public, Israel's Antiquity Authority announced on Tuesday.

The paintings depict mythological Greek characters such as Demeter, Medusa, and nymphs and include floral decorations and images relating to nature.

The head of the Israel Antiquities Authority's art conservation branch, Mark Abrahami, explained that the paintings were preserved throughout the centuries from the surrounding humidity due to their location within the closed tomb structures.

He added, "Naturally, exposure of the centuries-old paint to air and moisture caused fading and weathering. We had to conduct a long and sensitive process to stop and repair the ravages of time and weathering. Some paintings had to be removed from the walls for thorough treatment," after which they were returned to their original location.

'A rich and glorious past'

One of the tombs was originally unearthed in the 1930s by a British archeological expedition and is believed to be dated to the 4th century CE. An additional tomb, dating back to the 2nd century CE, was repositioned from a different location to the current site in the 1990s. Israel Antiquities Authority conservators conduct conservation and restoration work. (credit: EMIL ALADJEM/IAA)

The area, located in an urban space, is being made accessible to the public in joint efforts between the Israel Antiquity Authority and the Ashkelon Municipality, the authority said.

Tomer Glam, the mayor of Ashkelon, said of the project, “Ashkelon is one of the world’s oldest cities, and as we shape and design the city's future, we ensure a place of honor for its glorious and rich past.

Head of the Israel Antiquities Authority, Eli Escusido, said, “The city of Ashkelon is one of the first cities in Israel that are wisely acting to leverage the enormous potential in values and aesthetics embodied within its heritage assets. Ashkelon is an example of how the integration of ancient findings into the urban fabric – in collaboration with the Israel Antiquities Authority, in a manner that imparts additional worth to and provokes interest in its public spaces."