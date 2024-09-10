Archeologists uncover ancient Alemannic grave in Germany

Archeologists in Gerstetten, Germany, unearthed an early Alemannic grave - the remains of a man in his 60s dating to the first half of the fourth century, the Stuttgart Regional Council announced in late August.

Located within a wooden chamber, the grave was situated in a lone plot. In it, archeologists found glass and ceramic receptacles, including a well-preserved glass cup and a small comb.

The council noted that graves from this period in the Baden-Württemberg area were scarce and were usually found in clusters of five to twelve graves.

The council further noted that the area southern to where the grave in question was found had not been investigated.

The findings were subsequently transferred to a restoration workshop in Esslingen, where the ceramic vessels were restored while the bones and other artifacts remained in restoration. A view of the grave unearthed by archaeologists. (credit: ArchaeoBW)

One of the ribs, thanks to radiocarbon dating, indicated that the man died in the period between 263 and 342 AD.

Who were the Alemanni?

The Alemanni were a Germanic people consisting of tribes within the Germanic Suebi group. They settled in Germany south of the Main River and east of the Rhine.

They are believed by many historians to be first mentioned in Roman writings in 213 AD in the context of an attack carried out by the Romans on them. Other researchers believe the Alemanni may have been mentioned as early as 98 AD.