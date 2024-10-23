Discovery reignites search for Noah’s Ark in Turkey’s mountains

A team of archaeologists and scientists has made a discovery that could restart the search for Noah’s Ark in the mountains of eastern Turkey, the Sun reported on Saturday.

The Durupinar formation, a boat-shaped mound located two miles from the Turkey-Iran border, was first discovered by a Kurdish farmer in 1948.

However, an international team of experts did not begin a scientific analysis of the formation until the summer of 2021.

Accurate size

The Sun report stated that the Durupinar formation's physical characteristics closely resemble the biblical description of Noah’s Ark.

Genesis chapter 6, verse 15 in the Hebrew Bible, describes the ark as having "a length of three hundred cubits, a width of fifty cubits, and a height of thirty cubits.” Durupınar site in eastern Turkey (credit: The Sun)

The Sun noted that, led by the “Mount Ararat and Noah’s Ark Research Team,” scientists from universities in Turkey and the United States used modern technology to determine whether the formation could contain traces of human activity from biblical times.

The researchers reportedly collected nearly 30 soil and rock samples from the site.

Location suggests ancient flood

Their analysis, conducted at Istanbul Technical University, aimed to determine the formation's age and composition, focusing on identifying signs of ancient human presence or evidence suggesting the area had once been submerged underwater.

The samples' initial dating places them between 3,500 and 5,000 years old, coinciding with the biblical timeline of Noah’s flood, according to the report. The team also discovered clay-like substances and marine materials within the soil.

These findings have led people to believe that the Durupinar formation might have been part of a marine environment thousands of years ago, strengthening the hypothesis that this could have been the site of Noah's Ark, the Sun stated.

Remaining doubt

While some experts have dismissed the formation as a natural geological phenomenon, others remain convinced that the site may contain the Ark's remains.

The report added that advanced scientific techniques, from satellite imaging to geological sampling, give researchers new opportunities to test ancient sites for signs of human activity.

However, many still believe that finding scientific proof of the Ark’s existence may be impossible.