Archaeologists discover possible ancient Israelite palace in Jordan

Tulul adh-Dhahab, the site where a group of 10 incised ashlar blocks were found in Jordan, can be used to identify the area with the biblical city of Mahanaim, according to research conducted by the Institute of Archeology at Tel Aviv University.

The research article detailing the discovery, “An Israelite Residency at Mahanaim in Transjordan?,” was published last month in Tel Aviv, the peer-reviewed journal of TAU's Institute of Archeology.

In a post on social media, researcher Israel Finkelstein wrote that he and co-author Professor Tallay Ornan from the Hebrew University “propose that the site of Tulul ed-Dhahab in Transjordan may be the biblical Mahanaim."

“We analyzed exceptional carved stone slabs featuring lions and banquet scenes, suggesting they were part of a monumental structure built during the Kingdom of Israel’s rule in the region around 2,800 years ago,” Finkelstein wrote. The 10 blocks likely date back to the first half of the eighth century BCE.

Mahanaim, meaning "two camps," was allegedly named by Jacob after he wrestled with an angel, later thought to be God, near Jabbok, per Genesis 32:30.

Seven of the blocks revealed “iconographic features or themes that are to be considered elements of public architecture of either a palace or an elaborate gate, most probably component/s of a governmental compound,” the researchers noted.

During their analysis, the researchers also found the three blocks seem to belong to a banquet scene.

Hints at Israeli residency

The researchers added the biblical verses connected to the region “may hint at the existence of a north Israelite residency” at the site of Tulul adh-Dhahab al-Gharbi in the valley of the az-Zarqa River, the biblical Jabbok, in Jordan.

The small size, rectangular layout, and possibly the existence of an elevated platform of the site Tulul adh-Dhahab ash-Sharqi appear to show it may have been not a town but a temple compound, according to the report.

The researchers noted that the region of Tulul adh-Dhahab al-Gharbi/Mahanaim was under Israelite rule during the prosperous periods of the northern kingdom.

This included the reign of the Omrides in the ninth century BCE and the Nimshides, Joash and Jeroboam II, in the eighth century BCE.

Several textual references support this, such as mentions of Minith and Abel-shittim as the southernmost Israelite towns in Transjordan and the identification of Mizpah, located at Tall al-Maṣfā, as an Israelite site in the Bible.

The history of Mahanaim

The historic city of Mahanaim is mentioned several times in the bible - it is where the second King of Israel, Ishbaal, son of King Saul, was crowned to briefly rule over part of Israel as a rival to King David and where David later found refuge following his son's rebellion, per Samuel 17:24 and Samuel 17:27.