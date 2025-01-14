Archaeologists discovered a unique structure in the City of David

A new structure was uncovered by the Israel Antiques Authority on the eastern slope of the City of David, within the Jerusalem Walls National Park, according to a statement from the City of David and the Israel Antiquities Authority on Tuesday.

The uncovered structure covers an area of approximately 220 square meters and contains eight rock-hewn rooms, each with different installations: An oil press for producing oil, A winepress for making wine, a carved installation with a drainage channel, identified by researchers as an altar, and a large standing stone (masseba), next to which ritual activity was likely practiced according to the statement.

The team, led by archaeologist Eli Shukron, who directed the excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, believes that the structure was in use until the 8th century BCE, the middle of the period when the Kings of Judah ruled.

Although the current excavation began in 2010, the northern part of the structure was first uncovered in 1909 by Montague Parker, a British adventurer who came to Jerusalem in search of the Ark of the Covenant and the Temple treasures. Shukron’s excavation continued over several excavation seasons, according to the statement.

The statement quoted Israel's Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu stating, "This unique structure uncovered in the City of David is an exciting testimony to Jerusalem's rich past. Such discoveries make our connection and historic roots – going back thousands of years – tangible, in Jerusalem and other sites where the Jewish culture and belief system emerged." Israel Antiquities Authority excavations at the rare structure in the City of David. (credit: VLADIMIR NAIKHIN/ISRAEL ANTIQUES AUTHORITY)

Risk of unrest

Excavations in the City of David have the precedent of triggering local unrest between Muslim and Jewish residents of East Jerusalem due to its proximity to the disputed neighborhood of Silwan.