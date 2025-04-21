Police find ancient treasures, weapons in Dimona antiquities probe

Two hundred ancient coins, arrowheads, and pottery vessels were found in the home of a Dimona resident in part of a joint operation between the police and the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), according to the agencies involved in the bust.

A Dimona resident was detained for questioning after the search uncovered not only the archaeological treasures but also a cache of weapons, ammunition, and currency.

Investigators raised suspicions of illegal antiquities trading, noting that the possession of archaeological items is illegal.

The artifacts dated back to the Iron Age, circa 9th century BCE, to the Islamic period in the 7th century CE.

Among the artifacts found were coins, arrowheads, complete pottery vessels, glass beads, pendants, metal artifacts, and oil lamps, as well as two metal detectors during the Monday evening search of the suspect’s property. Ancient pottery vessels found in the home of a Dimona resident. (credit: ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY.)

Involvement in illegal antiquities trade

The search, carried out by Dimona Police by a court warrant, came as a result of intelligence which alleged the suspect was involved in the illegal antiquities trade.

The search also uncovered multiple airlift pistols as well as an airlift M-16 rifle and a large amount of ammunition, as well as old ammunition. Police also found two IDF-issued vests in the suspect’s custody.

Around 150,000 shekels in cash were also found at the scene.

"The findings that were allegedly seized at the suspect’s home point to antiquities looting and illegal trade, discovered with the help of metal detectors and uprooted from the ground, apparently without a license and in violation of the law,” According to Rahamim Farjun, an inspector from the IAA who was called to the scene. “It's heartbreaking. Every ancient artifact removed from its historical and archaeological context loses its scientific and cultural value and harms the historical puzzle that belongs to all of us."

The IAA also took a statement from the detainee, as a Tax Authority representative who arrived at the scene mentioned that the suspect was familiar to him due to previous illegal antiquities trade suspicions.

Eli Eskosido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said that the IAA was committed “to thwarting the illegal trade of heritage items. These ancient artifacts belong to the public and are tangible evidence of the land’s past. We will not allow them to be sold for personal profit."

The IAA’s legal team will be responsible for any considerations regarding indictment.