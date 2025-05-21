Ancient gold ring with red gemstone discovered in City of David excavations

In the City of David archaeological park, a small gold ring dating back to Jerusalem in the Second Temple period was uncovered during recent excavations, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday.

The gold ring, set with a red gemstone, is estimated to be approximately 2,300 years old.

This discovery marks the second gold ring found in less than a year at the same site. Archaeologists say the ring likely belonged to a boy or girl living in Jerusalem during the Second Temple period and joins other pieces of jewelry from the Early Hellenistic era uncovered during the dig.

Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University explained that this jewelry was likely buried as part of a common practice of the time, symbolizing the transition from childhood to adulthood.

Rare finds providing new insights on city's past

The excavation, funded by the Elad Association, is taking place in the Jerusalem Walls National Park, where these rare finds provide new insights into the city’s past. The gold ring uncovered during the Israel Antiquities Authority excavations in the City of David (credit: Reut Vilf, City of David)

Rivka Lengler, an excavator at the site, described the moment of discovery: “We sifted the dirt near the excavation area when Ben, one of our team members, pulled a gold ring out of the soil. At first, he thought it might be a modern item, but when I took a closer examination, it was clear the ring was ancient. Everyone gathered around, amazed by the find. It reminded me how connected we are to the people who lived here thousands of years ago.”

Excavation managers Dr. Yiftah Shalev and Dr. Marion Zindel from the Israel Antiquities Authority, along with Efrat Bocher from the Ancient Jerusalem Research Center and Prof. Yuval Gadot from Tel Aviv University, said the rings were found in a layer dating back to the late 3rd or early 2nd century BCE, beneath the foundations of a large, wealthy building.

Alongside the rings, archaeologists uncovered bronze earrings, a gold earring decorated with a horned animal motif, and a gold bead—all dating from the Early Hellenistic period.

Dr. Marion Zindel, who studied the rings, suggested the jewelry may have been deliberately buried as part of a ritual. “One possibility is that betrothed women buried jewelry and childhood items in house foundations as a symbol of the transition to adulthood, a known custom during this era.”

The researchers note that combining gold with brightly colored gemstones like garnet was fashionable at the time, influenced by trade with Eastern regions such as India and Persia, opened by Alexander the Great’s conquests.

Efrat Bocher said, “This is the largest collection of gold jewelry from this period found in Jerusalem. It reflects the city’s wealth and the high living standards of its residents at the time.”

Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, praised the discovery: “These golden rings provide tangible proof of Jerusalem’s wealth, beauty, and importance thousands of years ago. Our work continues to uncover the real heritage of the ‘Jerusalem of Gold,’ beyond just a song.”