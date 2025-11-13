Ancient Carmel cave dwellers hunted in lakes and marshes, not the sea, new study reveals Researchers found that Natufian culture hunters on Mt. Carmel systematically hunted waterfowl in freshwater lakes during the Ice Age. The bird bones show a rich diet and ancient lifestyle.

El-Wad Terrace Excavations: Excavation at the El-Wad Cave terrace on Mt. Carmel reveals layers of Natufian history, offering a window into life 15,000 years ago. ( photo credit : Courtesy University of Haifa )