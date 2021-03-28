The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Did medieval Jews observe kashrut?

New findings suggest that medieval English Jews in Oxford followed a kosher diet.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL, CODY LEVINE  
MARCH 28, 2021 01:09
THE MEDIEVAL Castle of Óbidos.
British archaeologists have made some exciting new discoveries that prove without a doubt that Jews living in medieval times did, in fact, observe the dietary laws of kashrut, the Jewish Chronicle reported.  
The archeologists were digging on the site of demolished shops overlapping Oxford’s old Jewish quarter when they made the historic findings, including more than 2,000 fragments of pottery and fragments of chicken and goose bones. 
“Normally you would expect a mixture of cow, sheep, goat and pig. Instead, we found a massive, I mean massive, amount of chicken and goose bones,” said Dr. Julie Dunne, the bio-molecular archaeologist at Bristol University who worked on the project 2016, the findings of which could only be recently published.
They were “blown away,” Dunne said, when realizing that there was a complete absence of pig bones, shellfish and any other type of non-kosher food. 
Then, using organic residue analysis, researchers were able to identify the various kinds of fat that were absorbed into the ceramic fragments of pottery found on the site. 
“This process allows us to distinguish animal fats from ruminants and non-ruminants, as well as from dairy products,” said Dr. Dunne, “and what we found was astonishingly precise.”
The findings corresponded with the absence of non-kosher bones found. No traces of non-kosher food were located. And if that's not enough to portray the dietary reality of Jews who lived hundreds of years ago, researchers were able to show that milk and meat were never used in the same vessels. 
These findings provide long-awaited evidence to support the assumption that Jews in medieval England ate kosher. Besides the most recent findings, little evidence has previously shown medieval English Jews following a kosher diet.
The recent discovery was also aided by Oxford's colleges and libraries exceptional preservation of manuscripts, contracts and property deeds of the city's historic Jewish community. The opportunity to excavate the site was further complicated by its location in Oxford's city center, and almost didn't happen after commercial developers nearly gained permission to build on the site. 
A last minute appeal by members of the Oxford Jewish Heritage Committee, historian Pam Manix and Dr. Evie Kemp, convinced the developers and allowed the archaeologist to start excavations. 
“Oxford Preservation Trust got in touch just days before the last meeting, and asked if I’d attend and raise an objection,” Manix told the Jewish Chronicle. 
“I realized at once this was an amazing opportunity. It was the first time in decades the site had been opened up and it was right on top of a property called Jacob’s Hall, which had belonged to Jacob of Oxford, one of the most important Jews in England,” she added. 
Beyond her role as a member of the Oxford Jewish Heritage Committee, Manix is a prominent expert on medieval Jewish history in Oxford, and has previously worked on other excavations, such as the first Jewish cemetery in Oxford and traces of Jewish life at St George’s Tower, where Jews were imprisoned for coin clipping charges in 1278.  
Historical evidence has suggested that medieval English Jews were similar to their Christian neighbors, sharing the same fashions and frequenting the same streets and markets.
Regarding her excitement on the discovery, Manix thought it was being overly optimistic to make such a significant find. 
“I thought it was wishful thinking that we were going to find anything this distinctive. The fact that we’ve pulled all this information out of a midden and a latrine is just astonishing,”  Manix concluded.   


