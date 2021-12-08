The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Dozens of artifacts, some from Bar Kochba era, found by police, 3 arrested

While on duty, a team of detectives from the Lev HaBira police station noticed three people in a car who drew their suspicion, so they searched the vehicle.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 18:30

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2021 18:31
Bar Kochba Coins found in the Judean Desert. (photo credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Bar Kochba Coins found in the Judean Desert.
(photo credit: DAFNA GAZIT/ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Israeli police on Tuesday arrested three Palestinians, including a resident of east Jerusalem, who had been keeping dozens of archeological items in their cars, some of which were from the time of the Bar Kochba Revolt, according to a statement by a police spokeswoman.
While on duty, a team of detectives from the Lev HaBira police station noticed three people in a car who drew their suspicion, so they searched the vehicle.
The detectives found scores of artifacts in the car, some from the Roman and Byzantine eras. They took the suspects in for questioning and transferred the items to Antiquities Authority's Antiquities Robbery Prevention Unit.
The police statement noted that this is the second time this week that artifacts were found in illegal possession in the Jerusalem area.
‘THE BAR Kochba Revolt,’ Arthur Szyk, 1927. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)‘THE BAR Kochba Revolt,’ Arthur Szyk, 1927. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Earlier this week, police discovered another trove of historical items in the possession of an east Jerusalem resident, including a Hasmonean coin from the time of Antigonus II Mattathias as well as a Hasmonean oil candle and a biblical seal with ancient Hebrew text.


