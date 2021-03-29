The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Egypt to open a replica factory to spread awareness of Egyptian culture

The project is not meant to be commercial, but instead intended to spread awareness of the Egyptian industry and heritage.

By OMRI RON  
MARCH 29, 2021 08:33
Man walks past the Royal Cemeteries of Meroe Pyramids in Begrawiya at River Nile State (photo credit: REUTERS)
Man walks past the Royal Cemeteries of Meroe Pyramids in Begrawiya at River Nile State
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The first factory of archaeological replicas in Egypt was opened on Sunday, and was inaugurated by Tourism and Antiquities Minister Dr. Khaled el-Enany, according to a report by Egypt Today.
This factory is the first of its kind in the Middle East, according to the report.
The purpose of this project, according to the minister, is to manufacture archaeological replicas to meet the demands of the global market.
The project is not meant to be commercial, but instead intended to spread awareness of the Egyptian industry and heritage.
Replicas produced in this factory will come with a certificate that explains that it is a replica and a bar code that will give those who scan it information such as: the material it is made of, the weight, name and place of display of the original piece in both English and Arabic.
The first sale of these item will begin on April 4, according to the report. This will be after the museum opens. This item will also be exported to countries outside of Egypt, alongside being used for tourism tours within Egypt itself.


Tags Egypt archaeology Middle East
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Prosecution was right to charge Yarin Sherf with rape of 13-year-old girl

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS
Lev Stesin

Middle East needs to think globally, but unite locally - opinion

 By LEV STESIN

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by