Egypt to open a replica factory to spread awareness of Egyptian culture

The first factory of archaeological replicas in Egypt was opened on Sunday, and was inaugurated by Tourism and Antiquities Minister Dr. Khaled el-Enany, according to a report by Egypt Today.This factory is the first of its kind in the Middle East, according to the report. The purpose of this project, according to the minister, is to manufacture archaeological replicas to meet the demands of the global market.The project is not meant to be commercial, but instead intended to spread awareness of the Egyptian industry and heritage. Replicas produced in this factory will come with a certificate that explains that it is a replica and a bar code that will give those who scan it information such as: the material it is made of, the weight, name and place of display of the original piece in both English and Arabic. The first sale of these item will begin on April 4, according to the report. This will be after the museum opens. This item will also be exported to countries outside of Egypt, alongside being used for tourism tours within Egypt itself.
