Egyptian bronze figurines shed light on ancient commerce

The study traced the copper in the bronze to today's Israel and Jordan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 18, 2021 00:56
Newly discovered 3,000-year-old bronze figurines that have been recently unearthed in Tanis, Egypt can answer questions about international commerce in ancient Egypt, a reseearch team has discovered.
The study, which was recently published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, was led by Dr. Shirly Ben-Dor Evian, Israel Museum Curator of Egyptian Archaeology, and Prof. Erez Ben-Yosef from Tel Aviv University. 
The four figurines date back to approximately 3,000 years ago, to a period after the collapse of major civilizations. This was the 21st dynasty of Pharaohs, and they ruled in the Lower Egypt city of Tanis - a fraction of the size of the empire of their ancestors. This was a time of internal strife in Egypt, and there is no textual account of the time, so when their tombs were discovered approximately 80 years ago, researchers were confused about why they included so many imported items.
The bronze figurines were important to the study because gold cannot be traced back to its source, but the copper in bronze can.
The research team took minute samples from the figurines and discovered the Egyptian Pharaohs imported them from the southern regions of today's Israel and Jordan, showing that despite the internal strife, Egypt continued to be significant in the region.
 As well as providing knowledge of the Timna (Israel) and Feynan (Jordan) copper mines, this discovery shed light on the relation between Egypt, Biblical Israel and Edom that contributed to Egypt's prosperity, even at a time of instability and internal strife, disproving the assumption that the Bronze Age Collapse was disastrous for international commerce.

An exposition and discussion on the Tanis necropolis and the findings of the study will be held on July 20th, hosted by Dr. Ben-Dor Evian and Professor Erez Ben-Yosef.
To RSVP and for additional information, please contact Michal Marmary: Michal@fpci.co.il 054-6610602 or 08-9729114. 


Tags Egypt archaeology ancient history
