The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

How did people live (and die) in biblical Azekah? 4 skeletons shed light

Azekah is described in the book of Joshua as one of the cities of the Amorite kings.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 19:04
Azekah exacavation group photo (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY INTERNATIONAL PROGRAM IN ANCIENT ISRAEL STUDIES: ARCHAEOLOGY AND HISTORY OF THE)
Azekah exacavation group photo
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY INTERNATIONAL PROGRAM IN ANCIENT ISRAEL STUDIES: ARCHAEOLOGY AND HISTORY OF THE)
Some 3,200 years ago, a building caught fire and collapsed in the city of Azekah, mentioned several times in the Bible. Two teenagers, a young man and a woman were trapped and killed in the structure.
Millennia later, their bones have offered archaeologists a glimpse into their lifestyle, health and challenges, as well as in their last moments before perishing, as it was revealed in a recent paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology.
Back then, Southern Levant was experiencing a period of crisis. The Egyptian Empire - the regional power of the time - collapsed, climate conditions worsened and trade waned. In those years, some major cities of the area, including Hazor and Lachish, as well as Azekah, were completely destroyed. What caused the destruction, widely documented by archaeological finds, is still under debate.
Established around 3,500 years ago, Azekah presents remains dating all the way to the late Roman period.
In the biblical book of Joshua, it is described as one of the cities of the Amorite kings, that the prophet destroys as he conquers the land of Israel.
Excavations at Tel Azekah (credit: BENJAMIN SITZMAN / THE LAUTENSCHLAEGER AZEKAH EXPEDITION - TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)Excavations at Tel Azekah (credit: BENJAMIN SITZMAN / THE LAUTENSCHLAEGER AZEKAH EXPEDITION - TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
“The Lord threw them into a panic before Israel: [Joshua] inflicted a crushing defeat on them at Gibeon, pursued them in the direction of the Beth-horon ascent, and harried them all the way to Azekah and Makkedah,” reads a passage in the tenth chapter of the book.
Since 2012, the site is excavated by the Lautenschlaeger Azekah Expedition, in cooperation between Tel Aviv University and two German universities, Heidelberg and Tübingen.
The four skeletons uncovered by the archaeologists were found under the ruins of one individual building.
The researchers employed modern methods of fire scene investigation and forensic analysis to analyze the remains.
Three out of the four skeletons were found crushed and burnt. The fourth was in a better preservation state. One individual was approximately 15-17 years old, but it was not possible to determine their biological gender, one likely belonged to a young man aged 19-25, one to a woman between 35 and 45 and the last and best kept to a girl also around 15-17 years old.
All of them presented signs of anemia, caused by malnutrition, possibly during childhood, or other forms of chronic diseases.
At the same time, they appeared to conduct a very active lifestyle, with lesions in the bodies’ remains compatible with activities that were very common at the time and even attested in the very same building where the Azekhans found their death.
“This pattern of lesions is often argued to be related to spinal compression during heavy lifting and carrying,” authors Karl Berendt, Sandra Garvie-Lok, Pamela Mayne Correia from Alberta University in Canada and TAU’s Oded Lipschits and Yuval Gadot wrote in the paper. “More than 115 heavy Canaanite storage jars, comprising almost half of the pottery vessels found in the building, provide an example of the types of loads residents of the community may have carried.
“Artistic depictions, literary works, and historical linguistics indicate that two people could transport these two- or four handled vessels by supporting them from both sides with flexed forearms,” they added.
The remains of two individuals suggested that they also extensively engaged in grinding.
“In fact, a grinding installation consisting of an enclosure with a saddle quern and large collecting vat was discovered in Building T2/627 [the excavated building] alongside several grinding stones,” researchers noted. “This installation, along with the surrounding pottery assemblage, is suggested to have been part of a large-scale production operation beyond the needs of these four individuals, consistent with the idea that Individuals 3 and 4 could have been habitually engaged in this task.”
The first individual finally, the most gracile, appeared to have used a thumb motion compatible with spinning or pigment grinding.
Regarding the cause of their deaths, “there are no signs of trauma suggestive of interpersonal violence, such as sharp-force trauma or defensive wounds, and no weapons or other signs of an aggressive act were found in the destruction layer,” the authors of the paper wrote.
Instead, the four Azekahns appeared to have been caught by surprise by the fire. All of them were found in positions that suggest they tried to protect themselves, such as in fetal position, or to escape. The first three individuals were likely crashed to death as the building collapsed, the fourth might have also been killed by the fire or the smoke.
“The find locations of these individuals suggest behavior typical of modern fire victims trying to escape a building, and at least two of them seemed to show body positioning that reflected attempts at self-protection from an impact from above, suggesting that they were alive and moving around the building for a short period while it was on fire,” the paper reads.
In the future, the researchers hope that it will also be possible to shed light on the bigger pictures of what happened in those decades in Azekah.
“We hope that a much larger integrative discussion in the future may be able to build upon this research to attempt to conclude exactly what events caused the destruction of this building and of the city of Azekah at the end of the Late Bronze Age,” they concluded.


Tags archaeology bible scientific study
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Threats from anti-vaxxers need to stop - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by