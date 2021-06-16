Israel sea level rose 2 m. in Hellenistic period, could explain decline

Some 2,100 years ago Israel experienced a drastic rise in its sea level , which caused the loss of important infrastructure and might have contributed to the decline of some cities in the region, a new study by Israeli and international scholars has shown.

The researchers considered a period of some two millennia, starting from the Middle Bronze Age (2,500 BCE) up to the Roman Period until the 3rd century CE.

“We saw that from the Middle Bronze Age to the end of the Iron Age, a span of some 700 years, the sea rose very slowly, maybe of half a meter, but between the Hellenistic period and the Roman period, the sea rose of 2 or 2.5 meters within 200 years, which is a lot,” said Mediterranean Archaeology Prof. Assaf Yasur-Landau, head of the Recanati Institute of Marine Studies at the University of Haifa and a co-author of the paper published in the academic journal PLOS ONE last week.

The project to trace water level rise in Israel's coastal cities along the Mediterranean Sea, headed by the universities of Haifa and California, San Diego, focused on the data from the site of Dor, some 21 kilometers south of Haifa.

“In the Bronze Age, Dor was a Canaanite city, a port city entertaining contacts with Cyprus, in the Iron Age it was a Phoenician city, with ties with Cyprus and Egypt,” Yasur-Landau said. “In the 9th and 8th centuries it was in the hands of the Israelites and the trade decreased, but later, when the Assyrians conquered the area, they returned the city to the Phoenicians and the commercial exchanges flourished again. From this point we see a rise in the maritime power of Dor all the way into the Persian and Hellenistic period, when Dor reached its peak, an incredibly prosperous center with connections in all the Mediterranean.”

In the context of the history of the Levant, Persian period refers to the time of the domination of the Persian Empire, from mid-6th to the second half of the 4th century BCE, when the Hellenist period began, lasting until the arrival of the Romans in the 1st century BCE.

“During the Roman period, Dor was still important, until the construction of Caesarea which became the main port in the area,” Yasur-Landau noted.

Base of wall from Bronze Age (Photo Credit: EHUD ERKIN SHALEV).