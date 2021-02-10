Prophet Joshua's Mount Ebal altar site harmed by Palestinian road work

The area near the Palestinian city of Nablus, also known by the biblical name of Shechem, is located in Area B of the West Bank, according to the Civil Administration. It is under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority and as such, the Civil Administration has no oversight, its spokesperson explained.

Shomrim Al HaNetzach reported that Palestinian workers had ground ancient stone from the site's exterior wall into gravel to pave the road as well as made use of stones from within the site itself.

The altar remains intact, but the group Shomrim Al HaNetzach, which focuses on the preservation of Jewish archaeology said it feared additional damage to the site could still occur.

It pointed to a pledge by Strategic Affairs Minister Michael Biton (Blue and White), who is also a minister in the Defense Ministry, that no harm would come to the site as a result of the road work.

News of the destruction caused an immediate outcry among right-wing politicians.

Religious Zionist Party head MK Bezalel Smotrich called the destruction an "insane failure" whose "results are irreversible."

Once in the government, his party will demand the closure of the Civil Administration, which governs civilian life in Area C of the West Bank. Civilian affairs in Judea and Samaria should be dealt with directly by various ministries, he said, adding that such a move would be a form of de facto sovereignty.

MK Matan Kahanna said that destruction was "another sign of the lack of governance by Netanyahu government, that has giving up our culture's cradle."

Former justice minister MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) said, "there are relentless attempts to weaken our hold on our homeland and to obscure the Jewish people's glorious past in the Land of Israel, both through terrorist acts and destruction of archaeology.

"The government knew that work was being done in this area, and yet part of the archaeological site was destroyed," Shaked said.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said the harm to the site was unfortunate consequence of the government's failure to preserve Jewish heritage in Judea and Samaria.

Guy Derech of Shomrim Al HaNetzach said the alter was one of the more important archaeological sites and that harming it was a violation of the Oslo Accords.

"We call on the prime minister and government ministers to stop burying their heads in the sand to start working before no more heritage remains," Derech said.

