Kibbutz harvests previously extinct dates eaten in Judea 2000 years ago

Last year, one of the palms bore fruit for the first time, and now the production has increased with some of it being sold to visitors.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 24, 2021 14:37
Dates from palm tree grown from 2,000 year old see at the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies. (photo credit: Marcos Shonholtz)
Dates from palm tree grown from 2,000 year old see at the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies.
(photo credit: Marcos Shonholtz)
Researchers at the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies in the Kibbutz Ketura recently harvested the second crop from a group of palm trees grown from 2,000-year-old seeds retrieved in the archaeological excavations in the region, the institute announced Monday.
After one of the trees bore fruit last year for the first time last September, in 2021 the harvest has increased and some of the dates will be available for visitors to buy and have a taste of a staple of ancient Judeans’ diet.
According to those who have tasted them, the special fruit – which resembles that of modern species of dates - presents a very sweet taste, similar to the one of honey.
The ancient palm grove at Keturah is home to a few trees. The most senior, which researchers have named Methuselah – the oldest man who ever lived according to the Bible – was planted in 2005 from a seed found in Masada in the 1960s during excavations led by legendary Israeli archaeologist Yigal Yadin.
In the following years, the researchers decided to replicate the experiment, planting another 32 seeds from various excavations. Some six of them eventually germinated, mostly from Masada or the Qumran – another iconic site, where the world-renowned Dead Sea Scrolls were unearthed.
Dates from palm tree grown from 2,000 year old see at the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies. (credit: Marcos Shonholtz)Dates from palm tree grown from 2,000 year old see at the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies. (credit: Marcos Shonholtz)
While Methuselah was found to be a male tree, some of the new palms turned out to be female, allowing pollination.
"It's very exciting to taste the dates and see such a large and significant amount of fruit because we had no guarantees that we would get a fruit-bearing female tree,” said Dr. Elaine Solowey, director of the Arava Institute’s Center for Sustainable Agriculture, who leads the project together with Dr. Sarah Sallon, director of the Louis L. Borick Natural Medicine Research Center of Hadassah Hospital.
“It looks like a miracle on several levels - seeds from archeological digs sprouted successfully, and against all odds, female trees sprouted among them,” she added. “We are excited to revive an ancient variety of dates.”


Tags kibbutz agriculture archeology
