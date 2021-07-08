Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem





The structure was composed by two imposing rooms which might have been used to welcome important dignitaries visiting the city and the Temple. The two rooms were decorated with elaborated Corinthian capitols protruding from the walls and were connected by an sumptuous fountain.

“This is without doubt one of the most magnificent public building from the Second Temple period that has ever been uncovered outside the Temple Mount walls in Jerusalem,” said Dr. Shlomit Weksler-Bdolach, excavation director on behalf of the IAA.

The researcher said that the structure was probably built around 20 or 30 CE, only a few decades before the Temple was destroyed by the Romans.

“The building, which apparently stood along a street leading up to the Temple Mount, was used for public functions – it may even have been the city council building where important dignitaries were received before entering the Temple compound and the Temple Mount,” she added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Part of the building was first revealed during the works conducted by British archaeologist Charles Warren in the 19th century. Now the area has been completely excavated and is expected to be opened to the public in the next few weeks.



Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public. (Credit: YANIV BERMAN/ISRAELI ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY) “The new route provides a better understanding of the complex and important site known as the Western Wall Tunnels , while emphasizing the extent of this magnificent building,” said IAA architect Shachar Puni. “It creates a new visitors’ route that passes through the building and leads to the spacious compound at the foot of Wilson’s Arch (one of the bridges leading to the Temple Mount), which was also excavated by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and the Israel Antiquities Authority.”

According to the experts, some wooden reclining sofas would have also been in the room, did not survive. Eating while reclining was a common practice for the elites and for lavish meals – as it is testified also by the rituals of the Passover Seder, where all participants are invited to eat and drink in this manner to celebrate freedom.

At the eve of the Temple’s destruction, the building went through significant changes.

“In the late Second Temple period, before the Temple’s destruction, extensive changes made throughout the area included alterations to the building, which was divided into three separate chambers,” Weksler-Bdolach said. “In one of the chambers, a stepped pool was installed that was used as a ritual bath.”

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public. (Credit: YANIV BERMAN/ISRAELI ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)

The steps and the bath are still visible today. Pilgrims were required to visit the Temple in a state of ritual purity which require immersing in a ritual bath.

“It is exciting to reveal such a magnificent structure from the Second Temple period while we mourn the destruction of Jerusalem and pray for its restoration,” said Western Wall Heritage Foundation Chairman Mordechai Soli Eliav, referring to the three weeks between the 17th of Tamuz, when the fall of Jerusalem began, and the 9th of Av, when the Temple was destroyed in 70 CE, which this year will fall on July 18.

“These chambers are part of a new walk through the Western Wall Tunnels, where visitors will view fascinating finds and walk for the first time along the entire route among Second Temple-period remains that illustrate the complexity of Jewish life in Jerusalem between the Hasmonean and the Roman periods,” he further said.