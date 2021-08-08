The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Oldest archaeological monetary minting mold discovered in China

At Guanzhuang, in addition to two fragments of finished spade coins, the archaeologists found clay casts that were apparently used to mint these ancient pieces.

By HADAS LABRISCH  
AUGUST 8, 2021 06:28
ANCIENT round coins and spade coins archaeology (Illustration) (photo credit: BAOMI/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
ANCIENT round coins and spade coins archaeology (Illustration)
(photo credit: BAOMI/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The earliest minting site in the world has been located in Guanzhuang, China, Prof. Hao Zhao and his team at the Zhengzhou University in China concluded in a paper published by Cambridge University on Friday.
Through excavations since 2011, the archaeologists learned that the ancient city of Guanzhuang, located near the Yellow River in the Central Plains of China, was established in 800 BC and inhabited until 450 BC. Its location lay at a crossroads, as well as near strategic ports for crossing the Yellow River, and thus the researchers assessed that the city controlled communication between the Eastern Zhou Dynasty and the Eastern Plain. 
Later, they discovered a craft production zone in the middle of the city, which held bronze, jade and bone-artefact production, according to the report. Molds discovered at the site showed that bronze artefacts were produced there for vessels, weapons, instruments and tools. But what about money?
"The identification of archaeological evidence for minting plays a crucial role in the global study of the origins of coinage," claims the study. "The origins of metal coinage and the monetization of ancient economies have long been a research focus in both archaeology and economic history."
The team discovered spade coins, long thought to be the candidate for the first coinage. The coin looks like a small spade, but its size makes it non-functional as a tool. Later, the spade progressed into flat pieces and characters were applied to mark their numbers. Spade coins were found all across Chinese Central Planes, but until now, their origin remained unknown.
At Guanzhuang, in addition to two fragments of finished spade coins, the archaeologists found clay casts that were apparently used to mint these ancient pieces. 
When using radiocarbon-dating to date the findings, the researchers discovered the templates dated back to 640-500 BC, making Guanzhaung "the world's oldest-known, securely dated archaeological minting site."
"The minting techniques employed at Guanzhuang are characterized by batch production and a high degree of standardization and quality control, indicating that the production of spade coins was not a small-scale, sporadic experiment, but rather a well-planned and organized process in the heartland of the Central Plains of China," the authors concluded.


Tags China archaeology history economy Money
