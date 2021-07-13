The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in Binyamin region

The coins, dated around the Second Temple and Bar Kochba revolt periods, respectively, document the Jewish revolt against the Romans.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JULY 13, 2021 10:05
The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021. (photo credit: TAL ROGOVSKY)
The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
(photo credit: TAL ROGOVSKY)
Two coins dating back some 2,000 years were found in the Binyamin region in the West Bank during an archaeological survey conducted by Bar-Ilan University, the university and the Binyamin Regional Council announced Tuesday.
The coins date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans.
The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021. (Credit: TAL ROGOVSKY)The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021. (Credit: TAL ROGOVSKY)
One of them was minted around 67 CE. It features a vine leaf and the Hebrew Inscription on one side, and the inscription “Year Two” on the other. Just three years later, in 70 CE, the Romans would destroyed the Temple in Jerusalem.
The second coin dates back to the time of the Bar Kochba Revolt some 70 years later. It bears a palm branch surrounded by a wreath and the inscription “Freedom to Jerusalem” on one side and a musical instrument and the name “Shimon” on the other – Shimon was the first name of the rebellion’s leader Bar Kochba.
Other findings, such as pottery sherds, were also uncovered in the survey.
Excavation site where two 2,000-year-old coins were found, dating to the time of the Jewish revolt against the Romans, July 11, 2021. (Credit: Excavation site where two 2,000-year-old coins were found, dating to the time of the Jewish revolt against the Romans, July 11, 2021. (Credit:
The survey included the area of Wadi Rashash, which presents dozens of caves, which offered refuge to Jewish refugees fleeing the Romans.
“The coin from Wadi Rashash indicates the presence of a Jewish population in the area until the end of the Bar-Kochba revolt, in contrast to what was previously believed by researchers that the Jewish settlement north of Jerusalem was destroyed during the Great Revolt and not afterwards,” said Bar Ilan Dr. Dvir Raviv, who led the survey.
He added that the coin is also the first evidence that “the northernmost of the provinces of Palestine in Roman times, was controlled by the Bar Kochba administration.”  


