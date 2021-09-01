Proof excavated of Neolithic dairy farming in Wales

Fragments of decorated pottery taken from the Trellyffaint Neolithic monument near Pembrokeshire were found to contain milk-based residue, the earliest proof of dairy farming in Wales, the BBC reported.
The residue is reported to have originated from dairy products such as butter, cheese, or yogurt.
The project was led by the University of Bristol, which detected the dairy fat residues from the inner surfaces of the pottery, as well as dating them with 94.5% accuracy to 3,100BC.
The term “Neolithic package" included animal husbandry, pottery making, food procurement and different ways of burying and venerating the dead, eventually replaced the hunting, fishing and gathering way of life which had embodied the previous era, according to project researcher George Nash.
The artifacts discovered will be presented to the National Museum of Wales for safekeeping, while the team's research is expected to be published in several international scientific journals.