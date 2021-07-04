Sarcophagus, cremation burial from Roman times discovered in Bath

The findings could provide important information into the burial practices in the area around 2,000 years ago, said the council.

The coffin, which was buried facing north – suggesting a pagan burial, contained one body in a prone position with partial remains of another person at the feet of the prone remains.

A small pot with the remains of food in it and small, colored glass beads were found near the grave, in what could be a votive offering, according to the council.

The site of the burial was discovered after a Roman wall was unearthed in Sydney Bath gardens following building conservation and landscape work. The coffin was discovered as the area around the wall was excavated.

“This is a real career highlight, it isn’t often that you come across an in-situ stone coffin complete with occupants," said Kelly Madigan, a partner in L-P Archaeology, the company excavating the area.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"I’m beyond excited to find out the results of the assessment which is currently ongoing in our labs.

"Having a human skeleton directly associated with a coffin is a rarity and to have this one associated with a probable votive offering and nearby human cremation, allows a very rare glimpse into funerary practices in the region almost two millennia ago.”

The Justice Ministry granted the project team a license to handle the human remains. It stipulates that the remains will be buried in a certified burial ground by 2026.