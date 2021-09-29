The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Zeus temple gate unearthed in Turkey

Archeologists noted that the Zeus gate is part of a well-known temple in the history of architecture. Their goal is to reveal the entire temple by continuing excavations through the year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 02:06
AN AMPHITHEATER at the archaeological ruins of the Ionian city of Ephesus, in western Turkey. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Archaeologists in western Turkey have excavated the entrance gate of the Temple of Magnesia Zeus, according to leading Turkish news source Hürriyet Daily News
The excavations took place in the ancient city of Magnesia where religious festivals were believed to have been conducted.
During the archeological dig, which first began by Germans before Turkey's Republican era, 80 statues and various items have been unearthed, including the Artemis sanctuary, stadium and theater area. 
The Artemis Festival, one of the most important religious events in that period, was held in the area. 
Archaeological excavations conducted at the northern Jerusalem site.COURTESY OF ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITYArchaeological excavations conducted at the northern Jerusalem site.COURTESY OF ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY
The archeologists noted that the newly discovered Zeus gate, the replica of which is on display at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, is part of a well-known temple in the history of architecture just like the Temple of Artemis. They adding that their goal is to reveal the entire temple by continuing excavations through the year. 


