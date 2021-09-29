Zeus temple gate unearthed in Turkey

The excavations took place in the ancient city of Magnesia where religious festivals were believed to have been conducted.

During the archeological dig, which first began by Germans before Turkey's Republican era, 80 statues and various items have been unearthed, including the Artemis sanctuary, stadium and theater area.

The Artemis Festival, one of the most important religious events in that period, was held in the area.

The archeologists noted that the newly discovered Zeus gate, the replica of which is on display at the Pergamon Museum in Berlin, is part of a well-known temple in the history of architecture just like the Temple of Artemis. They adding that their goal is to reveal the entire temple by continuing excavations through the year.